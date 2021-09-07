Arts Briefs

Alaska World Arts Festival starts Friday

The Alaska World Arts Festival returns in a mixed live and virtual format starting Friday, Sept. 10 and running through Sept. 23. Because of an increase in the COVID-19 alert level, some live events have been canceled, including Friday’s opening welcome gala at the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. A live performance by the North Atlantic Jazz Alliance, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Alice’s Champagne Palace. Featuring Markus Burger, Jim Linahon, Marshall Hawkins, Jan von Klewitz and Paul Kreibach, the group also performs in a non-festival event, Intimate Jazz at the Pratt, to be held at 7 p.m. Friday. At the request of the jazz group, both performances require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within four days of the event.

The festival includes live virtual workshops and performances in comedy, dance, literature, storytelling, theater, music and visual arts. Three films will be shown online or on the big screen at the Homer Theatre, including the start of the Homer Documentary Film Festival.

A festival pass is $100 and includes admission to more than 20 events. For complete details, a festival schedule and more information, visit https://www.alaskaworldarts.org.

Homer Documentary Film Festival starts Sept. 23

The 17th annual Homer Documentary Film Festival starts with a shorter, more COVID-19 cautious format on Sept. 23 with a gala opening at 6:15 p.m. with barbecue, hot dogs and the showing of “Summer of Soul.” The festival runs with three shows daily through Sept. 30. Shows are at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. daily, with the 2 p.m. show for those who have received COVID-19 vaccinations. Proof of vaccination is required.

The festival features five films: “Summer of Soul,” about the 1969 weekend performances in Harlem of the top Black and Soul artists; “Roadrunner,” a biography of chef Anthony Bourdain; “Fantastic Fungi,” about the wonders of mushrooms and other mycelium life forms; “The Lost Leonardo,” the discovery of a $1,400 painting that could be by Leonardo da Vinci, and “Bear-Like (Der Bär in mir),” the adventure of a German filmmaker and biologist who develop a relationship with Alaska bears.

As part of COVID-19 precautions, in addition the 2 p.m. vaccine-only screening, capacity will be limited to 50% or 100 seats, with mask wearing encouraged until seated. For 2021, there are no DocFest passes. Admission to the gala event is $20 or $15 for seniors, youth, Peace Corps and military. Admission per film is $9 or $7 for seniors, youth, Peace Corps, military and matinees. For advance ticket sales, more information and trailers, visit https://www.homerdocfest.com/2018-festival.