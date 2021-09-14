Art briefs

May Fekete’s portrait by Sarah Lewis is one of the photographs in the exhibit, “Pandemic Portraits,” on display through Sept. 19, 2021, at Land’s End Resort in Homer, Alaska. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Lewis and Affinity Films)

‘Pandemic Portraits’ is at Land’s End Resort

An exhibit by 15 photographers of 16 cancer patients diagnosed during the COVID-19 pandemic is on display through Sept. 19 at Land’s End Resort. A QR code with the photographs links to their stories facing cancer during pandemic as written by Deb McKinney and narrated by Michelle Conklin. The exhibit was produced by Affinity Films.

Peat Exhibition event is Friday

The Pratt Museum & Park holds a reception for its Homer Drawdown: Peatland Project and Art for Peat exhibit from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday. The evening includes a bog botany talk, a peatland inspired cake and volunteer recognition. Art for Peat highlights the importance of peatlands and features an exhibit from Bunnell Artist in Residence Sheryl Maree Reily. The exhibit will include works by additional artists inspired by peatlands.

Body Moves classes start up again

Dottie Harness offers her Body Moves classes again starting Sept. 29 through the Homer Council on the Arts. Offered virtually, the classes help people follow their curiosity about their bodies. The free, 45-minute lessons are designed to help people move with greater ease and comfort. Register online and learn how to “Get Hip,” discover “Flexible Feet” and “Knowledgeable Knees” and learn how to “Turn with Ease” — the names of some of the classes. The classes are held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Register at https://www.homerart.org/body-moves. Support for the classes is through the American Parkinson’s Disease Association and the Homer Council on the Arts.