Art briefs

Bjørn Olson poses for a photo at the opening of the Homer Drawdown: Peatland exhibit on Friday, Setp. 17, 2021, at the Pratt Museum & Park. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Homer filmmakers receive Rasmuson grants

Two Homer filmmakers have each received $7,500 project grants in the latest round of Rasmuson Foundation Individual Artist awards, according to a press release from the foundation. They were part of a group of 25 artists or artist groups to receive project grants.

Silas Firth will use his grant to film and produce a documentary about the 1918 sinking of the S/S Princess Sophia. He also will use part of his grant to travel and to learn more about how the ship struck a reef, causing the death of 350 people.

Filmmaker and adventurer Bjørn Olson will use his grant to purchase professional video and audio equipment with the goal of bringing viewers closer to the cultural and natural worlds he encounters in his travels.

The foundation also honored writer Ernestine Saankalaxt’ Hayes as its Distinguished Artist, awarding her a grant of $40,000. The award honors a mature artist of recognized stature with decades of creative excellence and accomplishment in the arts. Fellowships of $18,000 also were awarded to 10 artists or groups.