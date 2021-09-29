Homer Farmers Market: Goods still available as winter approaches

After such a beautiful weekend, can we even begin to think about winter? Can we hope for a warm fall with all the snow already coming down the mountains?

Regardless, the end of September always marks that time of the year when the Homer Farmers Market staff have left the scene and only the most dedicated stay on to sell through October. These next few weeks are your last chance to see your local farmers face to face, ask them questions about specific veggies, get personal recommendations and learn why they grow what they grow.

There is always a lot to learn from our farmers. At this time of the year, make sure to ask about how they are storing their root crops, fermenting their veggies, or keeping those crops from getting froze that are still in the ground. Or just admire them for the fact that they do it and grab as much as you can take home to create your own winter stash.

And even though the market folks haven’t been able to throw a final community event like the Harvest Meal at the end of September for two years now, they still want to make sure that everyone knows how appreciative market members and staff are for the continued unwavering support from the community.

This is what makes community. Producers growing what customers want; customers coming out and paying the farmers for their efforts. This little economy is what makes a community more resilient. These are direct to consumer sales that don’t involve a multi-billion dollar industry as the middle man and require no lengthy supply chains.

Just people making a livelihood feeding people.

So keep an eye out at the regular times (Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Wednesdays 2-5 p.m.) for farmers still selling through this month. Their numbers will eventually dwindle until the only one selling outside is Robert Heimbach, as usual. If battling the weather isn’t your thing, keep an eye out for what is available on the Alaska Food Hub online. Whether the online farmers market or the real Homer Farmers Market, those farmers are growing that food for you. Enjoy!

The Market is open on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Ocean Drive.

Kyra Wagner is the coordinator of Sustainable Homer and the Homer Farmers Market’s biggest fan.