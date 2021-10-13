Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival seeks featured artist

Bar-tailed godwits feed on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Mud Bay near the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. The birds were one of several species of shorebirds seen in Mud Bay over the weekend that included western sandpipers, dunlins, long-billed dowitchers and Pacific plovers. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Bar-tailed godwits feed on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Mud Bay near the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. The birds were one of several species of shorebirds seen in Mud Bay over the weekend that included western sandpipers, dunlins, long-billed dowitchers and Pacific plovers. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

The Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival is seeking applicants for its 30th annual festival featured artist, according to a press release from the organization. The festival is scheduled for May 4-8, 2022.

Each year, the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival commissions a piece of artwork that will be featured on all festival advertisements, such as posters, programs and merchandise, and will be auctioned off during the festival. The featured artist will receive compensation for their work and involvement as a VIP member of the festival.

The featured artist will also have an opportunity to display their work in Homer and host art workshops during the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival.

Last year’s featured artist was Oceana Wills, a Homer native, who found inspiration in the festival’s featured shorebird, the Ruddy Turnstone, for her commissioned piece.

To apply for the featured artist position, applicants need to submit four to six samples of previous work to kachemakshorebird@gmail.com by Nov. 2, 2021. The chosen artist will be notified by Nov. 15 and will need to complete the commissioned piece by Dec. 29.

For more information, contact Melanie Dufour, festival coordinator, at 907-226-4631.

Reach Sarah Knapp at sarah.knapp@homernews.com.