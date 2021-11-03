First Friday art exhibit openings

Art Shop Gallery

202 W. Pioneer Ave.

All things wood, by Gerard Garland

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Homer artist Gerard Garland has been woodworking since 1946. He moved to Alaska in 1963 and has lived in Homer for the past 10 years. Gerard’s many skills include architectural design, builder, cabinetmaker, mathematician and professor. These days he spends his time making sculptures, furniture and turnings. For his show there will be new bowls, vases and tables with a few unique pieces added.

Creative Fires Studio and Dean Gallery

40374 Waterman Rd.

New work by Jeff, Ranja and M’fanwy Dean

5-7:30 p.m. First Friday Reception

The Dean Gallery will be open for First Friday. Featured is new work by Jeff, Ranja and M’fanwy Dean, including M’fanwy’s original carved wood panel, “Honeycomb,” Jeff’s large heat-colored steel engraving, “The Way of the Mammoth” and Ranja’s new giclee print of “A Magical Moment.”

Fireweed Gallery

475 E. Pioneer Ave.

Contemplative Nature, basketry art by Mavis Muller

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Homer artist Mavis Muller is a basket and story weaver. She enjoys making baskets of all sizes from 2 inches to 20 feet. She likes her baskets to take people on a journey into the heart of the natural world, to meet the plants and trees as carriers of messages, stories and insights through their transforming qualities and unique textures. Her work is tactile and at the same time intangible.

With the borrowing of age-old techniques, she is able to share her vision today, a vision that sees we humans as part of the landscape, part of the common thread that weaves and connects us to the plant community we live in.

Her exhibit is titled “Contemplative Nature” because there is no art without contemplation. “Searching into nature for inspiration refines, defines and sustains us with the reserves of strength and creativity that will endure as long as life lasts,” Muller writes.

Homer Council on the Arts

355 W. Pioneer Ave.

Fun with 5×7

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening

The Homer Council on the Arts annual Fun with 5×7 show is open to all artists in the community. The exhibit features small works at affordable prices, just in time for holiday shopping. It’s a great way to support local artists and add to your collection or share their work with your loved ones. The show includes student art from art a la carte classes in drawing with Kim McNett and encaustics with Ann-Margret Wimmerstedt.

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery

471 E. Pioneer Ave.

New work by Sarah Sims

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ptarmigan Arts will be holding First Friday extended hours until 7 p.m., and would like to invite the community to come by and browse. Featured this month is work by Ptarmigan’s newest member, Sarah Sims of Dry Creek Studio, who joined the gallery this month and will have her sgraffito pottery on display beginning mid November.

Pratt Museum

3779 Bartlett St.

“Cold Mountain Path” book launch by Tom Kizzia

7 p.m.

Homer writer Tom Kizzia reads from and discusses his new history book about McCarthy, “Cold Mountain Path.” Limited seating is available; call 435-3335 to reserve a seat. The talk also will be livestreamed viz Zoom. Email Holly Atkins at hatkings@prattmuseum.org for link.