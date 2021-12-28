Fourth annual fireworks explode Friday

Fireworks explode above the Homer Spit on Dec. 31, 2020 as part of the third annual crowdfunded fireworks in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Megan Pacer/Homer News)

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Fireworks explode above the Homer Spit on Dec. 31, 2020 as part of the third annual crowdfunded fireworks in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Megan Pacer/Homer News)

Swipe or click to see more

Fireworks explode above the Homer Spit on Dec. 31, 2020 as part of the third annual crowdfunded fireworks in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Megan Pacer/Homer News)

Swipe or click to see more

Fireworks explode above the Homer Spit on Dec. 31, 2020 as part of the third annual crowdfunded fireworks in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Megan Pacer/Homer News)

Swipe or click to see more

Fireworks explode above the Homer Spit on Dec. 31, 2020 as part of the third annual crowdfunded fireworks in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Megan Pacer/Homer News)

Swipe or click to see more

Fireworks explode above the Homer Spit on Dec. 31, 2020 as part of the third annual crowdfunded fireworks in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Megan Pacer/Homer News)

Swipe or click to see more

The fourth annual crowdsource funded New Year’s Eve fireworks return this year, again at the same location at Mariner Park on the Homer Spit. The fireworks start at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, but organizer Aaron Weisser advised arriving no later than 7:30 p.m. for best viewing and parking.

Weisser started the tradition in 2018 when he created a Facebook event seeking community donations for fireworks and made it public.

“And here we are,” he wrote in an email.

This year’s event will be bigger than ever, with these highlights:

• Captain’s Coffee Roasting Company will have its food truck at Mariner Park selling hot drinks, s’mores and nachos.

• K-WAVE 104.9 will broadcast the event live.

• Weisser Homes will hand out glow sticks at Mariner Park to kids and kids at heart.

• Portable restrooms will be at the base of the Spit, at Mariner Park and at Kevin Bell Ice Arena.

To ease traffic flow and parking, Homer Police have set up these parking restrictions:

• Park first at Mariner Park

• Overflow parking will then extend to the Mud Bay side of the Homer Spit Road between Kachemak Drive and the curve at Mariner Park and next to the Mariner Park Lagoon side of the road.Do not park on the Homer Spit Road from Kachemak Drive to Ocean Drive or on the curves beyond Mariner Park. Parking is available at Kevin Bell Ice Arena, “a brisk 20-minute walk,” Weisser wrote.

• Do not stop on the road to watch fireworks.

• Follow directions of police after the show.

Weisser said that beyond the Spit, the best fireworks viewing is on Skyline Drive or the hills to the north. Viewing is minimal from Baycrest Hill or Bishop’s Beach because of the angle.

The Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center has covered expenses other than fireworks so donations fully support the show. Weisser said several businesses have made large contributions in additions to dozens and dozens of families. As of Thursday, there is still time to contribute. Donationas can be made to Weisser via PayPal using the link paypal.me/WeisserFireworks. Or, drop off cash or check to the Weisser Homes office at 1091 East End Rodd.

“Firework costs have increased dramatically this year, but it seems that our funding is growing accordingly,” he wrote. “We should have a show very similar in size to last year’s. … It’s gonna be a great show and I am looking forward to celebrating the New Year with you! “

Reach Michael Armstrong at marmstrong@homernews.com.