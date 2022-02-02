First Friday art exhibit openings

New artwork is on display at the Dean Gallery for First Friday. (Photo provided)

Julianne Tomich uses coffee to create art in her new exhibit “COFFEE MI AMORE!” at Homer Council on the Arts. (Photo provided)

Julianne Tomich uses coffee to create art in her new exhibit “COFFEE MI AMORE!” at Homer Council on the Arts. (Photo provided)

Julianne Tomich uses coffee to create art in her new exhibit “COFFEE MI AMORE!” at Homer Council on the Arts. (Photo provided)

While many galleries have opted out of hosting First Friday art shows in January and February, a few places will be open with new exhibits, like Bunnell Street Arts Center with Don Decker’s “Thin Ice” and Homer Council on the Arts with Julianne Tomich’s “COFFEE MI AMORE!”

Bunnell Street Arts Center

106 W. Bunnell Ave.

“Thin Ice”

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception, with 6 p.m. artist talk

Bunnell Street Arts Center will host a First Friday event, featuring Don Decker’s exhibit “Thin Ice” from 5-7 p.m. this Friday. At 6 p.m. Decker will share an in-person artist talk with guests.

“I have been walking the trails, forests and shores of Alaska for 50 years, always in the company of a loyal dog. The sub-arctic environment has been a constant source of information and inspiration. I refer to these elements of nature, but not as illustrations. The images in my art evolve out of the practice of working daily in my studio,” Decker wrote about his artwork.

“My focus has been not only the expansive Northern landscape, but the patches of ground beneath my feet as well. I work in an abstract expressionist manner in painting, while my drawings are usually tighter and detailed. Both media reflect my extemporaneous and experimental approach.”

Decker has taught and displayed his artwork in Alaska for 53 years, with more than 40 solo exhibitions at notable venues across the state.

Additionally, Bunnell Street Arts Center will have plates available for community members who wish to participate in the 2022 Plate Project.

Dean Gallery

40374 Waterman Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

The Dean Gallery will be open for February First Friday, featuring new work by Jeff, Ranja and M’fanwy. Artwork will include original carvings and prints by M’fanwy, Jeff’s large heat-colored steel engravings and Ranja’s bronzes and giclee prints. Masks are required in the gallery.

Homer Council on the Arts

355 W. Pioneer Ave.

“COFFEE MI AMORE!”

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Homer Council on the Arts will have a First Friday opening from 5-7 p.m. February’s exhibit is “COFFEE MI AMORE!” by Julianne Tomich. Her background is “fine arts schooling and commercial mural training.”

In “COFFEE MI AMORE!,” Tomich uses coffee as a medium to paint, sculpt and model. She uses a variety of techniques and manipulations to explore the possibilities of using the drink to create art.

Tomich says she found inspiration using coffee as art through its ability to bring communities together and begin conversations over a cup at a local shop or home kitchen table.

“From painting wildlife and superheroes for over 10 years in Homer and with a lean towards textured painting, I finally decided coffee as an art medium must seriously be explored. I started experimenting with the bean as a paint and sculptural substance in 2018 and still am finding new things to do with it,” Tomich wrote about her show. “Applying the fragrant brown spicy liquid to different surfaces and sculpting with grounds has become a labor of love! To me it all conglomerates beautifully as a beverage and cultural prompt. These paintings explore a wide variety of methods and coffee ‘adhesions’ to mostly canvas materials.”

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery

471 E. Pioneer Ave.

Ptarmigan Arts will not have extended First Friday hours in February, but will be open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ptarmigan Arts has new artwork from members on display in the gallery, so stop by and see what has gone up in the past month.

Pratt Museum

3779 Bartlett St.

The Pratt Museum will not host a First Friday exhibit this month; however, the museum and park will reopen to the public for free on Feb. 12 in celebration of the Winter Carnival. In addition to the family fun day on Feb. 12, the museum will feature two new art exhibits this month: “Native Ways in Changing Times,” a photography exhibit by Lisa Williams, and Homer’s “Nutcracker: A Community Portrait,” with photographs by Rafael de la Uz. On Feb. 19 from 1-2 p.m., the Pratt will host a Stories and Crafts Saturday for families to celebrate love and friendship through valentines, crafts, snacks and stories for all ages. The event is free.