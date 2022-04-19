Signs of spring
Published 10:30 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Though Beluga Lake remains frozen and snow lingers in the hills, signs of spring have begun to appear in Homer. Last Wednesday, a pair of trumpeter swans that nests on Beluga Lake showed up in an open spot of water near the Lake Street end of the lake.
In flower gardens that get the spring sun, sprouts and even flowers have begun to pop up, including a garden on the south wall of the Homer Electric Association offices on Lake Street. Bright yellow daffodils could be seen last Friday.