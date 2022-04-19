A pair of trumpeter swans stand on ice on Beluga Lake on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Homer, Alaska. The pair were first seen in open water on the lake on April 13. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

A trumpeter swan preens while standing on ice on Beluga Lake on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Homer, Alaska. Part of a pair, the swan was first seen on April 13. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

A trumpeter swan swims in open water on Beluga Lake on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Homer, Alaska. Part of a pair, the swan was first seen the day before. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Daffodils bloom next to the Homer Electric Association building on Friday, April 15, 2022, on Lake Street in Homer, Alaska. Because the dark siding absorbs solar heat and is south facing, HEA gets some of the first flowers of spring. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Though Beluga Lake remains frozen and snow lingers in the hills, signs of spring have begun to appear in Homer. Last Wednesday, a pair of trumpeter swans that nests on Beluga Lake showed up in an open spot of water near the Lake Street end of the lake.

In flower gardens that get the spring sun, sprouts and even flowers have begun to pop up, including a garden on the south wall of the Homer Electric Association offices on Lake Street. Bright yellow daffodils could be seen last Friday.