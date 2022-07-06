20 years ago

Wildlife biologist Gino del Frate thought he’d found a lifer on a trip to Australia — an undocumented sighting of birds on a beer label — that would gain him entry into the International Bird Beer Label Association, or IBBLA. On closer inspection, IBBLA cofounder Carmen Field determined what appeared to be seagulls on the label of James Boags Premium Lager were “definition in the sky.” Field even checked with the brewer to be sure.

IBBLA then had 87 contributing members who had discovered 179 “species” of birds. Field founded IBBLA in 1993 with Conrad Field and friend Jack Grove. As of May 11, 2022, IBBLA had grown to 520 members who have identified 1,154 unique labels.

— From the issue of July 3, 2002

30 years ago

Gov. Wally Hickel proposed new state regulations that would end state funding of abortions. Kim Smith, director of the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic, said her office refers about 10-15 women a year to Anchorage doctors who do abortions. She said she didn’t know how many needed funding, but noted teenagers usually can’t afford abortions.

Kim Winslow, a board member of the Homer Crisis Pregnancy Center, a pro-life group, said supported eliminating state funding of abortions. Smith and Winslow agreed that abstinence works and is to be recommended.

The average cost of an abortion in 1992 was $400, or about $835 in 2022.

— From the issue of July 9, 1992

50 years ago

The July 6 1972, issue is missing from the Homer News archives.