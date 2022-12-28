20 years ago

Members of the Homer Highschool boys basketball team were travelling back to the Kenai Peninsula from an Anchorage tournament on Sunday, when the team van was sideswiped by a pickup truck on a curve near Cooper Landing.

— From the issue of Dec. 19, 2002

30 years ago

Ice clogging the shipping lanes of Cook Inlet disabled three large tankers this month—two of them during the past week—prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to order ships to take precautionary measures before proceeding in or out of the Inlet.

— From the issue of Dec. 31 1992

50 years ago

The Dec. 31, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.