20 years ago

When rumors circulated last week that Homer High School staff members who teach music, band, and coordinated athletic activities had received pink slips from the school district, at least a few in the community believed it. After all, years of school cutbacks have caused what would have once seemed impossible to seem inevitable. Truth be told, however, the teaching positions of Mark Robinson, Bill Searle and Chris Perk are safe, said Homer High School principal Ron Keffer. What is on the chopping block, however, are stipends all three have received in the past for running after-school programs and coaching athletic activities.

— From the issue of June 5, 2003

30 years ago

Two 10-year-old Homer boys playing with matches are suspected of starting a wildlands fire Sunday evening that ripped through 10 acres of grass and trees off Skyline Drive, spreading to within 150 feet of one of the five homes it threatened. The fire, which was contained in part by help from smoke jumpers, burned very hot and very fast because of the extreme lack of moisture, which is unusual for this time of year, said Homer Fire Chief Robert Purcell.

— From the issue of June 3, 1993