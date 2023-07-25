20 years ago

After three months, two public hearings and a delayed meeting, with as many amendments as a cat has whiskers, the full Homer City Council on Monday passed a size cap for large retail and wholesale stores. Still, the people of Homer might get the final say in the matter. The size cap approved Monday ranges from 20,000-square-feet in the Central Business District to 40,000-square-feet in the General Commercial-1 and GC-2 districts. It also includes a sunset clause.

— From the issue of July 31, 2003

30 years ago

A 21-year-old transient allegedly pulled off one of the newest cons around last week. On Friday, he allegedly walked up to people at the Fishing Hole on the Spit, informed them he was from the FBI, flashed identification with his photograph, and told them to pay him $10. At least one man, a tourist from Palmer, paid the money, but others balked, said Homer Police Officer Mark Robl. The identification card was actually a resident alien card, Robl said. Police arrested Jaroslaw Chlebowski at 7 p.m. and charged him with fourth-degree theft by deception. Chlebowski, who has been living on the Spit, also allegedly told people he was with the state Department of Fish and Game, Robl said.

— From the issue of July 29, 1993