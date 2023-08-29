20 years ago

The clean-up of a mid-August heating fuel spill at the Homer Council on the Arts building is expected to cost more than $60,000, and to take years to finish. The spill was an act of vandalism. Someone turned the petcock valve on the building’s 500-gallon tank three full rotations, said council Director Janet Bowen, who discovered the spill when she arrived for work at 9 a.m. on Aug. 13. Petro Marine estimated that between 100 and 175 gallons were spilled.

— From the issue of Sept. 4, 2003

30 years ago

Kachemak Bay State Park became whole again Friday when the state finalized payment of $22 million of state and federal money for almost 24,000 acres of Seldovia Native Association holdings and timber and mineral rights. Gov. Walter Hickel and other government officials plan a public celebration today in Homer at Land’s End at 3:30 p.m. The deal officially reverses a land transaction that occurred during the 1970s, when the Native corporation received the park land, which stretches from China Poot Bay to Sadie Cove, as part of a historic resolution of Native land claims.

— From the issue of Sept. 2, 1993