20 years ago

There was an air of anticipation at city hall Tuesday night. Despite a sparse ballot and low voter turnout, those invested in the municipal election — such as city workers and the four council candidates — eagerly watched as election employees read instructions and divvied up ballots. “I love that sound,” Homer City Clerk Mary Calhoun said as she listened to the soft whirring of the AccuScan at city hall as it tallied the wishes of Homer’s residents. In the end, with one of the lowest turnouts in Calhoun’s recent memory, unofficial results showed that voters had elected newcomer Dennis Novak and incumbent Rick Ladd to the two three-year council seats.

— From the issue of Oct. 9, 2003

30 years ago

City of Homer port workers began removing over half the blue dumpsters from around Homer Harbor on Tuesday, cutting down on the trash receptacles for winter and saving the city some money, said Denny Erlandson, port and harbor director. During the winter, Erlandson said he hopes he can re-educate the Homer public about the true purpose of the dumpsters — a purpose that was abused a lot this summer. The dumpsters are provided by the port for port and harbor users, Erlandson said. However, many people from Homer see the dumpsters as an all-too-convenient alternative to driving to the borough landfill on Baycrest Hill.

— From the issue of Oct. 7, 1993