20 years ago

The controversy surrounding potential coal bed methane development has been acutely felt here for more than a month since an Anchorage-based company’s intentions to explore in Homer were first made public. And last week for the first time, Homer residents had an opportunity to question the man who now holds leases to nearly 21,000 acres of subsurface property in their neighborhoods. The 150 residents gathered in the Homer High School commons were angered by the potential of having exploration on their land without their consent —a possibility since the state Legislature passed House Bill 69.

— From the issue of Oct. 23, 2003

30 years ago

A pilot nursery to grow tiny oyster spat large enough to stock Kachemak Bay shellfish farms has succeeded, managers say. Now, they would like a production-scale nursery — capable of growing 10-15 million young a year — built with funds appropriated by the last Legislature. But the quirks of politics have the production facility on hold. Alaska growers feel a hatchery to spawn oysters and a production nursery to grow the spat are crucial to solving the shortage of seed oysters for their farms. Because oysters don’t spawn naturally here, seed is now imported from the Lower 48. Only two suppliers meet state requirements for importation. Last year, there was a shortage of spat for Alaska farms.

— From the issue of Oct. 21, 1993