20 years ago

Homer’s goal of a developed town center became a little more tangible Monday night when the city council jumped at the opportunity to purchase a 4.7-acre parcel at the core of the proposed site. With little discussion and no public comment, the council appropriated $360,000 from the city’s capital projects fund and authorized the acquisition of the land from the University of Alaska. The parcel, which abuts another city-owned section of land, is described as a prime location to build a facility that would act as an anchor for the town center in one of the clauses of the ordinance that appropriated the land. It borders Pioneer Avenue and is part of the Svedlund subdivision.

— From the issue of Oct. 30, 2003

30 years ago

A lower Kenai Peninsula hunter appears to have taken the second-biggest moose ever recorded by a North American bow hunter. But Mike Lettis, 36, who lives between Anchor Point and Ninilchik, said he wasn’t looking for any records when he shot the moose with a simple wooden long bow and cedar arrows during a September trip on the Yukon River. Lettis’ moose stood about 7 feet tall at the shoulder and weighed 1,600 pounds. It had an antler spread of 67 inches, according to Don Poole of Soldotna, an official measurer for Pope & Young, the group that keeps big game records for North American bow hunters. Its unofficial Pope & Young score — computed from a complex set of antler measurements — was 230 7/8.

— From the issue of Oct. 21, 1993