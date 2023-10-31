20 years ago

Members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education were in agreement Monday that no one wants to increase class sizes in the district. But whether that goal is one the board can met remaind a topic of hot discussion. Board members held a work session to discuss certified staffing formulas — also known as pupil-teacher ratios, or PTRs — prior to their general meeting in Homer on Monday. The board is not scheduled to take action on the formulas until its next meeting, Nov. 17. But while the meeting was well-labeled as “preliminary,” it drew no shortage of attention from board members, administrators, teachers and the public.

— From the issue of Nov. 6, 2003

30 years ago

Disaster drill “victims” usually volunteer, but not the ones drafted for last Saturday’s bird-washing workshop held by Marine Wildlife Rescue Team Inc. For the sake of realism, Willy Dunne nabbed and delivered five unsuspecting domestic ducks from his neighbors’ roost in a predawn raid. It was all part of training for a group of 15 who might someday take care of birds oiled in a spill. We met at the team’s headquarters on Ocean Drive for briefings, training videos, wet birds and hot air to dry the wet birds.

— From the issue of Nov. 4, 1993