Letters to the Editor

Gratitude for successful celebration of life

I want to thank everyone, from kids to seniors, who came out on Saturday, June 8, to help me celebrate the life of my dear husband by participating in the Joseph Randolph Memorial 5K Fun Run and Walk. The day started out a bit chilly but the weather was good for outdoor activity, if a little on the warm side!

Joe’s celebration of life was a success made possible with the help of Homer’s volunteers and businesses. I would like to extend my gratitude to Bob Neubauer, Janet Higley, Kevin and Nichole Steiner, Linda Robinson, Taz Tally, Therese Lewandowski, Char Jump, Lorna Branzuela, and Linda Etzwiler who helped with set up and route flagging.

Thanks also for the support and advice given by Christina Whiting, Randy Wiest and the Kachemak Bay Running Club, Don and Sherry Stead of Grace Ridge Brewing, Dan Coe Art, and Joe Miller, Sarah Estabrook, Mari Botkin of Pika Pika Bento Food.

I would also like to thank those who sent me cards or came in person to extend their condolences, and to those who offered on-the-spot assistance in doing whatever needed to be done throughout the morning. Perhaps you were only here in spirit or sent comforting thoughts in a prayer. In whichever way you chose to honor my husband, please know that it meant a lot to me. Thank you all for helping to make this a very special time to remember Joseph.

With gratitude,

Irene Randolph