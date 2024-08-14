Letters to the Editor

Ski club thanks Homer Foundation

The Kachemak Nordic Ski Club received a $5,000 grant in support of youth skiing and the Jr. Nordic program from the KLEPS Fund, the Compass Rose Fund, and the Gooseberry Fund at the Homer Foundation.

The Jr. Nordic program provides skis, equipment and volunteer ski coaching for children in the greater Homer area. We couldn’t do it without the support of our wonderful community.

Thank you to the Homer Foundation from the members and board of the KNSC for your generous support.

Bob Glen

KNSC President

Summer Reading and Learning Program ends another successful year

After a fun-filled summer, the Read, Renew, Repeat Summer@HPL Reading and Learning Program concluded with a festive outdoor party at the Homer Public Library on July 27. Under sunny skies, at least a hundred guests enjoyed live music from the Shamwari marimba band, lawn games, hotdogs, new books, chess, Udderly Delights ice cream, and many awards and prizes! The grand prize this year was a Gull Island Tour for four with Mako’s Water Taxi.

The Friends of the Homer Public Library would like to thank the Homer Foundation’s Willow fund for the $5,000 grant that provided funding for the Summer Reading Program events and activities during June and July. Participants enjoyed upcycling T-shirts into pet toys and other recycled art projects, making DIY Spa Day products, chess, ASL, art with local artist/illustrator David Brame, and a Lego contest. In addition, they learned about gardening, bees, yoga, mushing and science.

Thank you to our outstanding local businesses and individuals who gave meaningful prizes and donations for this celebration of readers! A big shoutout goes to Alaska State Library, BB’s Bakery, Bubbles Soda Parlor, Captain’s Toy Chest, Coffee Smith Café, Cycle Logical, Global Credit Union, The Fringe, Homer Art and Frame Co., Homer’s Jeans, Homer Bookstore, Homer Emblem Club, Nomar, Homer Saw and Cycle, Salmon Sisters, Save U More, Swell Taco, Susan Jeffres, Sustainable Wares, Two Sisters Bakery, Udder Delights Ice Cream, Ulmer’s Drug & Hardware, Wayne Aderhold and Wagon Wheel. This encouraged tremendous reading from our young readers and families!

Thank you also to the amazing volunteers who helped run BOB the Bookmobile and assisted with various programs throughout the summer! You helped make Summer@HPL an extraordinary journey of Reading and Learning!

Cheryl Illg

Coordinator, Friends of Homer Library

Thank you for supporting 4-H

The Homer 4-H Alls would like to thank Homer Veterinary Clinic and Emprise Veterinary Services for coming to the 4-H Junior Market Livestock auction at the Kenai Peninsula District 4-H Ag Expo in Soldotna on July 27. Thank you for purchasing animals and supporting and investing in our youth! The 4-H Alls would also like to thank Beachy Construction, Lindsay Wolters and SBS-Homer for their sponsorships of the Ag Expo! And thank you so much to all of the people and businesses who listened to the salesmanship presentations given by our club’s JML youth! Thank you for supporting our youth in 4-H on the peninsula.

A very special thank you to the Wagon Wheel, who brought in a special shipment of poults in early March so that our JML’ers would have their turkeys by the possession deadline!

Club Leader Sherry Pederson

and the youth and families of the Homer 4-H Alls

Johnson qualified to represent Homer in Juneau

I have paid close attention to our local and state government for over 40 years.

When I heard that Brent Johnson was considering a run for the State House, I recalled his leadership and problem-solving practicality from his years of service on the borough assembly. I remembered how I admired his calm but innovative approach to complex issues such as setnet opportunities, when he focused on finding a win/win solution as opposed to feeding the divisiveness between user groups.

Since he announced, I have attended several gatherings in Homer to hear his ideas going forward. I have also reached out to folks who served beside him over the years, and I have come away from all those conversations convinced that he is interested in the hard work of governing, and not stoking the fires of national debate or culture wars.

I am convinced that he would make me proud of my representative in Juneau, a change which would fill me with gratitude. I am convinced his commitment is to govern in the best interest of all of us, which includes an ironclad commitment to funding education.

The breadth of his support from all sectors in House District 6 is testament to his putting our interests above party or other agendas, and his years of experience governing make him uniquely qualified to achieve his legislative goals. For these reasons, Brent Johnson has my full support in his run for the Alaska House of Representatives.

Ginny Espenshade

Homer

Vote for Johnson in House 6 primary

For several years I had the good fortune to serve on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly alongside Brent Johnson. Although we didn’t always agree on issues, Brent would always hear me out and he was honest and well informed when explaining his point of view. Occasionally, he convinced me to come around to his side.

Brent is a good listener. He is always respectful to the public who bring concerns and complaints to the assembly, as well as to his fellow assembly members — an attitude we can use more of these days. I can say first hand that his approach to public service has worn off on those around him.

Brent is frugal. He was always very careful with the public dollar. He would take a bus before reaching into the coffers for a taxi. I trust Brent with the public purse.

I encourage you to join me in supporting Brent Johnson. We will be very lucky to have Brent represent us in District 6. Be sure to vote for Brent for House in our primary election this Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Mako Haggerty

Homer