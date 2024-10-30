Letters to the Editor

Let’s prove that Homer is better than Vance’s representation

I am a volunteer on Brent Johnson’s campaign for the Alaska House of Representatives. As such, I have witnessed Brent engaging with persons from multiple sectors of our community with varied points of view.He treats everyone with kindness and respect. He listens to them to understand, not to rebut.

Those of us who have paid attention to the past six years of Sarah Vance’s representation know that is not how she treats others. Her disrespect and disregard for those trying to hold her accountable have been consistent threads running throughout her tenure.

Remember when, in 2019, she lectured and demeaned high school students about their letter-writing etiquette, while dismissing the content of their civic engagement?

For a more recent example, look up the minutes or watch the video from the House Tribal Affairs Committee meeting earlier this year when several presenters spoke for 90 minutes about novel approaches underway to combat the disproportionate rate of sexual assault against Indigenous people. Their presentation was heartfelt, cogent and compelling.

Our representative chose to make the first comment after the presentation, and she chose to lecture the presenters about their supposed lack of inclusiveness. Her comment reeked of disrespect and disregard of the very point of the presentation.

I was embarrassed and enraged that my representative displayed the ignorance or arrogance behind such a comment. One of those presenters is a close friend and colleague of mine. I have worked beside her in juvenile justice reform, meeting with elders from Nome and surrounding villages to invite their participation in her talking circle program. So yes, this is personal to me.

After the Committee Hearing, I told my friend that Homer and our neighboring communities are better than Sarah Vance’s purported representation of us. Please help me prove that is the case. Please join me in voting for Brent Johnson.

Ginny Espenshade

Homer

We expect better of our representatives

We support electing Brent Johnson for House District 6. He has a proven record of respect, fairness, and problem solving for all his constituents, not just those who vote for him.

Our current representative has repeatedly demonstrated her lack of understanding and empathy. She has had to publicly apologize for her comments and actions. Her insensitivity and disregard for the plight of Alaska Native women has been astonishing. During a meeting of the House Tribal Affairs Committee, she pointed out the need to recognize that white women also are affected by domestic violence and abuse. The disproportionate numbers and reasons for the much higher impact on families and communities of indigenous women was the focus of the discussion. She completely missed the point. This is not the kind of person we want representing us in Juneau, or anywhere else.

When Sarah Vance received letters from high school students asking her to oppose proposed cuts in funding for public schools, her response was to complain about the formatting of their writing. She ignored the issues of concern and scolded students who were expressing their opinions. This is not the kind of person we want representing us in Juneau, or anywhere else.

Our current representative repeatedly says she’s doing what we elected her to do. WE did not elect her to disregard any constituency in our community. This is a pattern we do not want and do not condone. It is embarrassing and we expect better.

Brent Johnson demonstrates a concern and empathy for people, regardless of their politics, gender, religion or lifestyle. He has our votes.

Barb and John Angaiak

Homer

Homer Foundation thanked for supporting community event

A big thank you to the Homer Foundation for providing support from the JEMCO Fund, Gary Thomas Memorial Fund and the opportunity Fund to allow us to bring inspirational speaker Dan Bigley to Homer to share his powerful story of overcoming being mauled and blinded by a brown bear and rebuilding a life filled with love, hope, courage and resilience. We were able to offer his message of inspiration free of charge due to the generosity of the Homer Foundation in partnership with South Peninsula Hospital Health and Wellness. Additional support was provided from the Driftwood Inn, Homer Rotary Club, LifeMed and Kachemak Bay Campus.

We sincerely appreciate and thank you all for your generous contributions.

Erin Workman, RN

UAA School of Nursing, Homer faculty

Everyone has the right to express their views

We would like to share a concerning situation in our community. Recently, we put up a sign for Harris Walz, and it was found in the woods a few days later. After putting up more signs they all disappeared without a trace. From Kasilof to K-Beach, along the Sterling Highway, we have noticed plenty of Trump signs but not a single Harris Walz sign.

Regardless of political preference, we all have the First Amendment right to express our views. It is troubling that someone is likely removing signs and trying to silence others’ points of view.

Vidya Oftedal, Megan LaCross, Kathy Holt, Karen Hummel, Susan Ellis and Eileen Bryson

We need representatives who support women’s rights

“Don’t believe in abortions, don’t have one.” The issue is as simple as that and it is a personal, private choice.

No one should interfere with a woman’s choice to terminate her pregnancy or pass judgement for that decision.

We need to elect representatives who support and honor a woman’s right to make decisions that affect her health, her body, her well being.

I am voting for Mr. Johnson, Dawson Slaughter, and my third choice will be a write-in.

Please Vote on Nov. 5.

Judy Rozzell-Flora

Homer

Thank you for making event a success

The Kenai Peninsula Chapter of Trout Unlimited would like to thank all the individuals and businesses who made our recent IF4 film night and auction a resounding success.

A very special shout out to Main Street Tap and Grill for donating their venue and service, and Kenai River Brewing for donating all proceeds from Two Timing Trout Ale.

We would also like to thank all who donated to the auction and raffle: Addie Camp, Alaska Railroad, Alaska Troutfitters, Alaska Wild Gear, Big Butt Charters, Cooper Landing Brewery, Damond Blankenship, Dave Atcheson, Drifters Lodge, European Health, Flat’s Bistro, Fred Meyer, Goodr, Happy Band Happy AK, Jack Mister (Mister Kenai Guide Service), Joe and Carol Harrison, Kaladi Brothers Coffee, Karen Lackey, Kenai River Trips, Kenai Watershed Forum, Kevin Duffie, Mary Lou Mires, Nabholz Fabrication, River City Books, Sean O’Reilly, Skida Fulfillment, Sweeney’s Clothing, Trustworthy Hardware, TU Alaska, Walmart, Wilderness Way Outfitters. Thanks to all!

Roger Sensabaugh, president KPTU

Thank you for supporting kids’ safety

Alaska Brite is a local program designed to help kids be more visible in the dark winter months. Each year, we distribute packs of reflective stickers to the elementary schools in the Homer area for kids to put on their backpacks, jackets or hats. The reflective dots show up well in headlights or flashlights, so kids wearing reflective gear are safer and seen more easily while at bus stops or while walking or playing outside.

About 800 reflective packs were distributed to schools in the last week, so if you have a child in a local elementary school, they should have received some. This program is sponsored by the Homer Cycling Club with support from The Homer Police Department, South Peninsula Hospital, South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services, The Safe and Healthy Kids Fair Committee, and Homer Drawdown. Thank you to all of the supporters for making this happen.

Dale Banks

Homer Cycling Club

Share the Spirit needs your help

We will find it difficult to hold the annual Share the Spirit Spaghetti Feed without more volunteers. A number of our longtime volunteers have had health or family issues and will not be able to take part in this essential fundraising project. Without the funds earned from this event, we may not be able to continue to provide holiday food and gift baskets for those in need in our community.

The event will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Homer Elks’ Lodge, where we will serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offer deliveries from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please talk to your friends, family, neighbors, colleagues, social group, etc. to see who would be willing to get involved this year. We are looking to fill several key volunteer/coordinator positions as well as many smaller positions needed to complete this project, such as delivery drivers, kitchen crew, set-up and cleanup crews, prep work (Monday, Dec. 9), to-go order team, drivers and more.

Please think about what you can do and for how many hours, then call 907-235-7466 to leave us your name and a contact phone number. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Once again, we ask that you please always remember to Share the Spirit.

Jayne Locklar, president

Kelly Glidden, vice president

Emmy Olsen-Drye, secretary

Shari Daugherty, basket program advisor