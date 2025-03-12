Letters to the Editor

Federal workers need your voice and support

This is my dream federal job. My fiancé and I left everything to drive up here and start a new life. We wanted to be part of the unique, independent livelihood that can only be found in Alaska.

We pay federal taxes. We pay property taxes. We also pay local sales taxes that contribute to the borough and the state. We buy groceries at local businesses and go to our favorite restaurants in town. I have the receipts to prove it!

Much of the criticism we have heard from out-of-touch lawmakers is that we are not producing revenue. That we are not real workers. That we do not have real jobs. This is utterly false, cruel and demeaning.

I deserve my job. I went to college. I bounced around for many years as a seasonal, hoping to one day land a permanent opportunity to work for the federal government. I gave up opportunities to work for the private sector and make more money: to serve my country.

We continuously receive threats about losing our livelihood either from DOGE, out-of-state lawmakers, and even our president. They tell us “Cruelty is the point”!

We did not vote for these cuts. Damage that is forthcoming cannot be undone. This is how elections are decided. If I lose my job that will force me to sell our house and move back to a state that treasures its government workers. We need your voice and support.

I am a real worker. An American. An Alaskan

Why are we being gutted with a chain saw?

Andres Bustamante

Kenai

Thank you for supporting Ninilchik Library

Hello! My name is Heather Smith and I am the library director of the Ninilchik Community Library, located in Ninilchik, Alaska. We are a small nonprofit community library that mostly runs on donations from our beloved community. Our library has a very small budget to purchase new materials each year to keep our library up-to-date. We highly rely on fundraising just to keep up with operation cost for the year.

This year we were notified that we would receive a $500 grant from The Homer Foundation, which came directly through the Cottonwood Fund. The Cottonwood Fund is a donor-advised fund that comes through The Homer Foundation. With that news, The Juneau Community Foundation also informed us that they approved us for a $500 grant as well for books. That grant came directly from the Book Hook Fund located in Homer. Together we have received $1,000 in funds to add some much-needed new books to our collection.

We cannot express how gracious we are to receive these funds for our community. We could and have been able to offer great books and materials for our community (mostly donated and used), but it is a welcome change to be able to purchase new books for the library that patrons ask to have in their library. Our community is lucky to have such amazing organizations that are dedicated to the people that live here!

Thank you for your time!

Sincerely,

Heather Smith

Ninilchik Community Library

Upping the ante

There was a great sign at the rally Saturday. It said, “Will trade racists for refugees.”

I’m an American, so I see your sign and I raise you, “Will trade oligarchs for refugees!”

Any day,

Gordy Vernon

Homer

Give back to a community that has supported you

Homer has always been a place where neighbors support neighbors. If you’re looking for a meaningful way to give back, consider serving on the board of directors for Homer Senior Citizens, Inc.

Exciting things are happening at HSC! With a new executive director, new board members, and a wave of fresh energy, we are making positive changes to strengthen our organization for the future. Now is the perfect time to be part of this momentum and help shape the next chapter for Homer’s seniors.

Our organization plays a vital role in the community — offering independent and assisted living, meal delivery, adult day services and senior programs that make a real difference in people’s lives. Now, we need dedicated individuals to help guide our mission forward.

For the first time, both regular and associate members (age 18-plus) are eligible to run for the board of directors. Whether you have a loved one benefiting from our services, a background in leadership, finance, health care, or housing — or simply a passion for supporting seniors — this is an opportunity to give back in a lasting way.

Application deadline: March 31. Eligibility: Open to all regular and associate members. (Not a member? Join at homerseniors.org!)

How to apply: Pick up an application at Homer Senior Citizens, Inc. or contact: Tiffanie Story: tstory.hsc@gmail.com. Call or text 907-299-6223.

Now is the time to step up, give back, and help shape the future of senior care in our community.

Tiffanie Story

Chair, nominating and membership committee

Homer Senior Citizens, Inc.

Thank you for supporting school strings programs

Homer OPUS would like to thank the teachers, other staff, parents, and students at Chapman School for raising more than $1,000 for us during their recent Snow Rondi Spaghetti Feed fundraiser. Thank you to the community members who participated by enjoying a tasty meal and congratulations to the Chapman Eagle Ensemble for their outstanding performance during the event. We are grateful for the support of our violins-in-the-school programs offered at local schools, including Chapman.

As a nonprofit organization that believes that broad access to music education changes children’s lives and transforms communities, we rely on donations like these to make music education accessible to all families. By providing the youngest members of our community with a chance to create music together, and venues where diverse families sit side by side to enjoy the collaborative music-making of their children, we feel we are knitting critical community bonds, one musical note at a time.

Community members next opportunity to see the Chapman Eagles perform will be during our free Sea of Strings concert on April 10, 6-7 p.m. at the Homer High School. There, the Eagles will play alongside other OPUS students, including the Paul Banks Preludes, Fireweed Frescoes, Homer Youth String Orchestra Club, and the Codas adult ensemble, 200 musicians gathered on the Mariner Stage showcasing work by local artists, like Johnny B.

Thank you, Chapman School for supporting the work we do. We appreciate your efforts!

Christina Whiting, program manager

Homer OPUS

An Epic success

The Homer Cycling Club would like to thank volunteers, businesses and organizations for making this year’s Homer Epic a success. The Homer Epic is a 50 or 100k running, biking or skiing endurance race on winter trails through the Caribou Hills. Although the ski category was canceled this year, 98 racers still competed and traveled from as far away as Chicago, Illinois, and Milton, New Zealand, to Homer for the annual human-powered challenge. The Homer Epic is a fundraiser for the Homer Cycling Club. Volunteers, donors and supporters to the 2025 Homer Epic included:

Volunteers: Kasey Aderhold, Stein Christopher, Bill and Dorothy Fry, Josh Hanken-Foley, Andy Hass, Jason Herreman, Cameale Johnson, Lindsay Martin, Katie Martin, Juley Mcconnell, Karyn Murphy, Mike O’Laire, Laurie Palo, Morgan Ransom, Derek Reynolds, Jake Schlapfer, Stephanie Schmit, Jason Seifert, Parker Sorensen, Sherry Steed, Alayne Tetor, Sydney Thielke, Ciri Vail, Claire Waxman, Tom Young.

Donors and Supporters: Bear Creek Winery, BST Milling, Coal Point Seafood, Cook Inlet Regional Corporation, Cycle Logical, Grace Ridge Brewing, Homer Saw and Cycle, Kachemak Nordic Ski Club, McNeil Canyon Elementary School, Moore and Moore Services, Safeway, Save U More, Snomads, South Peninsula Hospital Foundation, Two Sisters Bakery.

Chuck Lindsay

Homer