Letters to the Editor

Thank you for supporting softball tournament and team

The Mariners softball team wants to recognize all the support we received for our fifth annual Bash on the Bay tournament this last weekend under beautiful blue skies. We had many parental and community volunteers with physical and financial support from our many business sponsors and three separate Homer Foundation Funds. Especially, we want to recognize the amazing support and week of effort we received from the City of Homer to prepare the parking lot and bring fancy new bathroom facilities to Jack Gist Park.

Bill Bell, head coach

Homer High School Mariners