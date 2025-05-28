Letters to the Editor

Thank you for funding life-changing travel experience

I would like to publicly express my sincere gratitude for the Alan and Daniel Rieser Scholarship from the Homer Foundation Tin Roof Fund that gave me the opportunity to travel to South America as a high school student. This life-changing experience allowed me to step outside my comfort zone, immerse myself in a new culture, and gain a deeper understanding of the world beyond our community.

Thanks to the generosity of the scholarship donors, I was able to grow both academically and personally. I returned with a broader global perspective, a stronger sense of independence, and a deeper appreciation for the power of cross-cultural connection.

I hope my experience encourages other students to pursue similar opportunities and reminds our community how impactful local support for youth education and travel can be. I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who made this journey possible.

Sofia Loboy

Homer High student

Grant supports student referral program

I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to David and Mary Schroer, as well as the Homer Foundation, for their generous $5,000 grant to Homer High School. This support has played a vital role in promoting a positive and inclusive culture within our school community.

With the help of this funding, we were able to continue the “Mariner Way” positive student referral program, which has impacted more than 200 students this year alone. The program recognizes and rewards students for their exceptional acts of kindness, compassion, and academic effort. Examples include standing up against bullying, offering help without being asked, connecting struggling peers with adult support, and ensuring students with intensive needs are included in school activities. These actions, though sometimes small, contribute powerfully to a more welcoming and respectful school environment.

In addition, the grant has allowed us to support student involvement in initiatives like Green Dot and to provide meaningful prizes for events such as Poetry Out Loud, writing competitions, and the Physical Fitness Challenge. Even in the face of budget cuts, we’ve been able to sustain school spirit by purchasing supplies like markers, poster paper, and body paint.

We are truly grateful to the Schroers and the Homer Foundation for making this possible. Their generosity has enabled us to not only recognize positive student behavior but to make it an integral part of our school culture.

Douglas Waclawski, principal

Homer High School

Scholarship award shows community generosity

I am writing to acknowledge and to express my gratitude for being awarded the Beluga Tale Fiction Writing Scholarship of 3,000 dollars from the Tin Roof Fund by the Homer Foundation.

I’ve had a lifelong passion for creative writing and expressing myself through written words. Last summer, I published my first novel and I’m currently working on my second. As a result, receiving this scholarship is deeply meaningful to me. It feels very fitting.

I think Homer is more than just a town — it’s a community. I also believe that any community is best defined by generosity. This scholarship, I believe, is a perfect example of the power of giving, and how that power can have a profound effect on an individual and their journey. When I leave Alaska behind, I will always remember the generosity shown to me by my community. Some day, I hope to pay it back.

Jody Goodrich

Homer High student

Thank you for investing in students

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Homer Foundation for awarding me both the Drew Scalzi Memorial Maritime Scholarship and the Sutton James Miller Memorial Scholarship to support my post-high school studies in the refrigeration industry.

These scholarships mean more to me than words can express. They are not only a financial help, but also an encouraging reminder that people in our community believe in the value of hard work, technical education, and the next generation of tradespeople.

Refrigeration is a vital part of maritime work and daily life, and I’m proud to be pursuing a path where I can contribute meaningful skills in such an essential industry. The support from the Homer Foundation makes this possible, and I am deeply thankful.

To the donors, families, and community members who make these scholarships a reality, thank you for investing in students like me and for honoring the legacies of Drew Scalzi and Sutton James Miller through your continued generosity.

Jamen Anderson

Homer High School Class of 2025

Scholarship helps dedication to coursework

I am honored to have been selected as the recipient of the Beluga Tail Non-fiction Writing Scholarship through the Homer Foundation. As an incoming freshman at the University of Anchorage Alaska, this scholarship significantly alleviates the financial burden of my studies, allowing me to focus more on my academic and extracurricular pursuits.

Pursuing a college degree is a pivotal step in achieving my career aspirations in journalism. With this support, I can dedicate more time to my coursework and less time to financial concerns, which is invaluable to me.

Thank you to the Homer Foundation for this generous contribution to my education. Their investment not only supports my current endeavors but also propels me toward a future where I can give back to the community that has supported me.

Lydia Coe

Homer

Scholarships help further education

I am a 2025 graduate of Connections Homeschool and am a grateful recipient of both the Gabriel LeBlanc Memorial Vocational Scholarship Fund and the Drew Scalzi Memorial Maritime Scholarship Fund. These awards will be used as I further my education at AVTEC in the Diesel/Heavy Equipment Technologies course. I would like to thank the families of Gabriel and Drew for setting up these memorial scholarships. It is my intention to honor their legacies of hard work and commitment to family and community. I would also like to thank the Homer Foundation for organizing and seeing to so many awards that help graduates obtain their goals.

Josiah Gordon

Homer

Sixth graders had amazing Seldovia field trip

Our 6th graders had an amazing time on their end of the year field trip to Seldovia! What a treat to have such an adventure with all their classmates. Otters, art, and beach time — what lucky kids and fantastic chaperones. Thank you to Valisa Higman, Migrant Education, Susan B. English School, Maverick Charters and the welcoming residents of Seldovia.

Sixth grade team

West Homer Elementary

To the Homer Foundation,

I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to this committee and gratefully accept the Healthcare Providers scholarship. This money, $2,500, will lessen the burden that I and many other students face when deciding to further their education. I plan to continue learning in the state I grew up in, Alaska. I aim to become a dental hygienist within four years at the University of Alaska Anchorage. I feel thankful to be chosen out of a competitive pool of people, especially when I focused on healthcare camps and band, rather than sports. Recently, I completed my nurse aide class, and I am taking the state exam in June. I plan to use this certification to work at the hospital in Anchorage while completing my degree. I believe healthcare careers are paths that benefit everyone, and this scholarship will continue to aid future healthcare providers throughout the upcoming years. Hopefully, access to healthcare in Alaska will expand, especially in small communities. I plan to become a part of this expansion. Again, thank you to the Homer Foundation and the healthcare providers who ensured this scholarship would continue. The amount I was granted will be put to good use.

Mischa Slaughter

Homer High School

Looking forward to a successful next trip

We are thrilled to announce that our fundraising goals have almost achieved. Thank you to everyone who has contributed so far, and we look forward to your continued support as we work towards next student ambassadors’ trip to Japan in 2027.

Steve Odoi and Frank Jeffries

Alaska Japanese Club Homer advisors

Artist in Schools is enriching experience for students

We were thrilled to welcome local ceramics instructor Robert Ostrom as our Artist in the Schools this spring. A heartfelt thank you to Bunnell Street Arts Gallery for making this enriching experience possible for our students. Over the course of two weeks, students explored the art of transforming clay into expressive works of art. They developed new skills, refined existing ones, and channeled their creativity into stunning masks and tiles. These student creations were proudly showcased during our First Friday art fair, a wonderful event that brought together families and community members to celebrate their achievements. It was a fitting tribute to Mr. Ostrom’s inspiring work and a true reflection of our commitment to nurturing artistic expression in young people.

We extend our sincere gratitude to Robert, Bunnell Street Arts Gallery, and the dedicated parent volunteers who helped bring this project to life.

West Homer Elementary Art Committee

Homer

Donations support shed project

The executive board and members of the Kachemak Nordic Ski Club thank the Homer Foundation and the Rasmuson Foundation for their generous donations towards the Baycrest Equipment Shed Project. This project is for a building to store and maintain the club’s snow machines, ATVs, and grooming equipment.

Together, the Homer Foundation donated a $10K grant and the Rasmuson Foundation a $20K grant towards the project. These are difficult times for non-profits, and the foundations dealing with the current uncertainty and increased needs. We really appreciate this support.

Bob Glen, president

Kachemak Nordic Ski Club