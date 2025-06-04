Letters to the editor

Local donors empower positive parenting

I am writing to express my gratitude to the Homer Foundation Dave and Mary Schroer fund and the Homer Elks Lodge for their invaluable support of the Parent Teacher Organizations’ parenting series on “Parenting in a Digital Age.” Your generous contribution has made a significant difference in our community by empowering parents with essential knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of raising children in today’s digital world.

The sessions organized under the series have provided parents with insightful discussions, practical strategies, and expert guidance on fostering a healthy digital environment for our children. Topics ranging from online safety to digital etiquette have equipped parents with the understanding needed to promote responsible and balanced technology use among our youth.

The Homer Foundation’ and Elks Lodge’s commitment to enhancing family well-being through educational initiatives is commendable and deeply appreciated. Your partnership has not only enriched our parenting community but has also contributed to the overall growth and development of our children.

Once again, on behalf of the Parent Teacher Organizations and the families we serve, thank you for your unwavering support and dedication to promoting positive parenting practices in our digital age.

Eric Waltenbaugh, principal

West Homer Elementary

A step toward unity and understanding in Homer

This week, the City of Homer took a meaningful public step toward equity and inclusion. At the regular City Council meeting on May 27, proclamations were officially delivered recognizing both Juneteenth and LGBTQ+ Pride Month. These proclamations affirm that our community values dignity, diversity, and the right of all people to be seen and respected.

I want to publicly offer my heartfelt thanks to the Mayor Rachel Lord, our city council members, and city staff for supporting these efforts. These declarations are more than symbolic — they reflect our shared commitment to acknowledging history, celebrating diversity, and building a stronger Homer.

Juneteenth, now recognized as both a state and federal holiday, invites us to reflect on the long journey toward freedom for Black Americans and the importance of continuing the work of justice. Pride Month celebrates the courage, creativity, and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, many of whom call Homer home.

Recognizing these observances sends a message to youth, families, elders, and newcomers alike: you belong here. In a time when many communities are facing division and political pressure, I’m proud to live in a town that chooses compassion, courage, and connection.

These proclamations aren’t the end — they’re a beginning. They invite continued conversation, deeper learning, and meaningful relationships across differences. I invite you to look for opportunities around our community to plug-in and take part in all the beauty our community has to offer.

Thank you, Homer, for choosing a path forward rooted in shared humanity.

Winter Marshall-Allen

Homer

Thank you, Dr. Wisecarver!

I’m turning 91 next month, and I like to wear earrings, even though my earlobes are getting thin. I also like to wear my necklace my family got for me after my husband passed, but a few months ago, it got caught on my earring while I was leaning over the washing machine, and it split my earlobe wide open.

I glued my earlobe shut with skin glue for a long time, but the next time I saw my doctor, Dr. Cherie Inglis at Homer Medical Center, I asked if there was any way she could put some stitches in there. She said that sounds like a case for Dr. Wisecarver, the new plastic surgeon, so I went ahead and made an appointment. It was very easy to schedule, and when I got there, the office was so clean and all the office staff was so great. He said, “How do you feel about doing the stitches right now?” and I said “Yes!”

He matched up my earlobe with the other one, and the procedure probably took less than an hour, and I didn’t feel a bit of pain with those little shots and tiny stitches. My kids were taking me on vacation with them the next day, and I didn’t feel any pain in my ear whatsoever on that trip. I had to go back after three months, and Dr. Wisecarver helped me put some little earrings back in. He did a wonderful job, and I’m very impressed with it.

I was on the South Kenai Peninsula Hospital Area Board for about 17 years until I went legally blind, and I’ve been an auxiliary volunteer for years now, and I think it’s great that Homer has Dr. Wisecarver and his team here.

Doris Cabana

Homer

Thank you for supporting Alaska writers conference

Each year for the past 24 years (skipping only once), writers have converged in Homer from around Alaska and the Lower 48 for the Kachemak Bay Writers’ Conference. For four days, award-winning writers teach and inspire the participants of the conference. Those instructors are also inspired, not only by the participants but by Homer itself. For several nights during the conference, members of the community join in, attending free readings and leaving inspired.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of the hospitality folks from places of lodging, restaurants, stores, and more for being so lovely and supportive of the writers while they are visiting Homer. I’d also like to thank the incredible staff, faculty, and administration of the Kachemak Bay Campus of the Kenai Peninsula College who make it possible for us to show off this beautiful place we live and the beautiful campus right downtown. Throw in the support of the Homer News, KBBI, and the Aspen Suites Hotel, and you can see why I am so grateful for our wonderful community.

In the past 24 years, the conference has only raised its registration fee twice. That’s quite a feat! We depend on the generosity of donors who help us bridge the gap between what is earned through registration and what is needed to support such a world-class faculty. I’d like to acknowledge and thank these donors from the bottom of my heart. They are each listed on the conference’s website.

The writers who take part in the conference leave with increased skill to tell their stories. A diversity of stories makes our whole culture richer and more interesting. Thank you to everyone involved for their support in hosting the largest and longest running writers’ conference in Alaska. We couldn’t do it without you!

Erin Coughlin Hollowell

Director of the Kachemak Bay Writers’ Conference

Receiving the Nikki Geragotelis (Fry) Scholarship

From the time I was able to run, my parents had placed me into countless different sport opportunities across Homer. Sports became an hour or two out of my day that I could let out all my energy and look forward to spending time with friends. In those early days I wasn’t thinking about the future, or what that specific sport could provide for me. Now, I am soon off to college in Minnesota, signed onto a swim team and ready to work hard, long days to become the best collegiate student athlete I can be.

I took a break from all sports my sophomore year to focus more on academics but soon realized I missed the friendly and supportive camaraderie of my teammates. While I never knew Nikki Geragotelis (Fry) personally, countless people in my life did, and from the stories that have been shared with me, she was the kindest and most supportive person to have been on a sports team with. I am so honored and thankful to have been given the Nikki Geragotelis (Fry) Memorial Scholarship from the Homer Foundation in memory of Nikki and her legacy in athletics across Homer. This scholarship has given me one more reason to show up to the pool with more determination than before, and with focus towards earning a degree in Physical Therapy. I will try my hardest not only to succeed personally in my sport, but to also support and aid my other teammates just like Nikki did.

Cassidy Carroll

HHS Class of 2025

Thank you for supporting local students like me

I am deeply honored to have been selected as a recipient of the Bill and Liz Johnson Teacher Education Scholarship. This generous award not only eases the financial burden of pursuing my education but also strengthens my commitment to becoming a dedicated and compassionate educator.

Knowing that this scholarship was established to honor two beloved teachers in our community makes it even more meaningful. Their legacy inspires me, and I hope to make a similar positive impact on the lives of future students.

Thank you to the Homer Foundation and everyone for supporting local students through scholarships like this one.

Stefanida Martushev

Homer

Thank you to the Homer foundation and the Ptarmigan Arts Scholarship committee

Thank you so much for the generous Visual Arts Scholarship this year. I feel incredibly lucky to have grown up in a community like Homer that is so supportive of the arts. It really means a lot to me to be encouraged and supported by so many local artists that I have looked up to and been inspired by through the years.

I am currently a sophomore attending Cal Poly Humboldt University, majoring in Art Education and a Bachelor of Fine Arts. My main focus in art making is painting but love experimenting in different media and art forms as well, such as ceramics and jewelry and small metals. After college I plan to become an art teacher as well as continuing to create my own art, with a particular interest in someday painting murals.

Thank you again, I feel so grateful to have received this scholarship, as it will allow me continue to work towards my dreams as an artist with alleviated financial stress.

Thank you,

Leah Dunn

Homer

Scholarship assistance is encouraging and motivating

I want to take a minute to sincerely thank the Homer Foundation for awarding me not one, but two scholarships. I am truly honored and deeply grateful for your generous support. I received the Healthcare Providers Scholarship and the Southern Kenai Peninsula Community Scholarship.

These scholarships will help me finish my degree in Surgical Technology, a field I am passionate about and excited to pursue. Your support brings me one step closer to achieving my goal of working in the operating room and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others and our community.

Knowing that a foundation like yours believes in my potential is encouraging and motivating. Thank you again for your generosity and investment in my future. I will work hard to make the most of this opportunity and make our community proud.

With gratitude,

Melissa Rauh

Homer

Scholarships represent recognition and encouragement

As a recent graduate of Homer High School, and I am writing to express my deepest gratitude to the Homer Foundation and this generous community for awarding me the Diane Wambach “Shoot for the Stars” Scholarship and the Homer Community Science Scholarship.

These scholarships mean more to me than just financial support. They represent recognition, encouragement, and hope. As someone who came to Homer with the dream of a better future and faced many challenges along the way, including health issues, housing instability, and being far from family, this support reminds me that I’m not alone, and that this community believes in my potential.

I will be attending Moreno Valley College in California to pursue my studies in science and mental health, and these funds will help me cover essential expenses as I take this next step. It makes me proud to represent Homer wherever I go, and I will always carry the lessons and values I’ve learned here.

I’m inspired by the stories of Diane Wambach and Stan Eller, and I will carry their legacies with me as I move forward. Their impact lives on through students like me who are striving to make a difference in the world.

Thank you again to everyone involved. Your kindness and generosity will forever be a part of my journey, and I hope one day to give back to others in the same way you’ve given to me.

With heartfelt appreciation,

Anthony Gonzalez

Homer