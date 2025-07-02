Letters to the editor

No Mow May support gives pollinators a boost

Homer Area Beekeepers Association extends a heartfelt thanks to the Homer City Council, Panama Reds and the many residents and businesses for your participation in the No Mow May initiative. This effort created quite the buzz around town. May is an extremely hard month for the honeybees, as pollen and nectar sources are limited. Dandelions are an abundant source of both nectar and pollen. Your support gives our hardworking pollinators a leg up in our short season.

We look forward to your participation in 2026.

Homer Area Beekeepers Association and your local pollinators