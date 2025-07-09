Letters to the editor

Walking challenge supports community well-being

South Peninsula Hospital’s Community Health and Wellness team would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Homer Steps Up walking challenge. With the support of our generous sponsors — including the SPH Foundation, SVT Health & Wellness, SPARC, South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services and the City of Homer — nearly 700 participants came together once again to promote wellness, movement and community spirit throughout the month of May.

We extend a special thank you to the Homer Chamber of Commerce for graciously sharing space to host our wrap-up celebration. Their hospitality helped bring the challenge to a strong and festive close.

We’re also proud to share that, thanks to the SPH Foundation, the top three winning teams were able to donate a total of $900 to local nonprofits of their choice — directly supporting the well-being of our community.

Thank you again to everyone who made this challenge a success. We look forward to stepping up with you again next year!

On behalf of the entire SPH Health and Wellness Team,

Annie Garay, RN

South Peninsula Hospital