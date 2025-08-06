Letters to the Editor

Thanks to the Homer Foundation!

Homer Public Library would like to thank the Homer Foundation Youth Advisory Committee Fund for their generosity. In March, the YAC Fund gave us $1,000 to purchase sports equipment for library patrons. That has paid for a great selection of games and activities, including flag football, horseshoes, lawn bowling, tetherball, badminton, table tennis, darts and much more besides. By making more items available for checkout, the Homer Foundation is helping the library expand its services, and helping the community maintain its health. We encourage patrons of all ages, and younger patrons in particular, to put their library cards to work and enjoy the warm weather!

Dave Berry, director

Homer Public Library

Legion 4th of July was one for the books

The 40th anniversary of the 4th of July Annual Carnival, hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16, was a remarkable success. With enthusiastic participation from community members of all ages and generous volunteer and financial support, the event delivered an unforgettable celebration of Independence Day.

From cotton candy swirls and basketball challenges to cake walks, toys and prizes, the carnival brought joy to every corner and every age group. Events like these shine a light on Homer’s commitment to civic pride and community togetherness.

We extend heartfelt thanks to the City of Homer and the Homer Foundation for selecting American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 for a community grant. Their support allowed us to safely demolish deteriorated booths, acquire vibrant new carnival-style tents, and upgrade beloved games. Special thanks also go to the American Legion Post, Sons of the American Legion, Civil Air Patrol, and the many volunteers whose dedication and teamwork made the day truly magical.

Planning is already underway for 2026, with fresh ideas and even more opportunities for fun and connection. Thank you to every community member who helped make this year’s celebration one for the books.

Nancy Deaver, president

American Legion Auxiliary General Buckner Unit 16

Sarah Vance represents the governor

Sarah Vance again represented the governor and not House District 6. The governor called a special session and asked the House minority not to attend for the first five days to avoid a veto override. Sarah publicly stated she intended to comply, violate the duties, her oath of office, and leave her voters unrepresented. The governor changed his mind and said it was OK to go to Juneau and she complied. Vast numbers of her constituents wrote, emailed, petitioned, and called for her to support education by overriding the veto. But she followed the governor, voting not to override.

It’s not just education where she obediently follows the governor’s desires. Rebuilding Kachemak Drive was on the STIP (State Transportation Improvement Program) list. The governor and Rep. Vance supported only resurfacing of the tsunami evacuation route off the Spit, transferring the project to Major Projects funding. Within Major Projects, money can be moved around so it is probable the governor would take this money and transfer it to his pet Fairbanks/Kinross mine road project, leaving House District 6 with a minimal short-term repair.

It’s time for House District 6 to send a representative to Juneau who works for the district, not the governor.

Paul Seaton

Homer