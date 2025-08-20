Letters to the Editor

Labor Day demonstration to support workers

Homer Women of Action announces a peaceful demonstration on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1 from noon to 2 p.m. at the corner of Lake Street and Sterling Highway to voice sustained resistance and to honor our rights to demonstrate, with the message “Workers Over Billionaires.” The demonstration in Homer will coincide with other planned demonstrations across our great nation on Labor Day, in celebration of workers.

Homer Women of Action welcomes everyone who supports a democracy that puts working people’s housing, educational, health and childcare needs first. When workers thrive and succeed, our local businesses also thrive and succeed.

Bring your signs and peacefully stand in solidarity with your friends, family, neighbors and coworkers.

Our voices matter; they make an impact, and our combined voices make a difference.

Homer Women of Action