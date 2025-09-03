Letters to the Editor

Thank you for supporting after-school program

The Paul Banks Elementary PTA would like to extend our thanks to the Homer Foundation, which awarded us a Community Impact Grant to support and grow our Afterschool Program. These funds, provided through the Foundation’s Opportunity Fund and awarded by its Board of Trustees, allow us to continue another year of after-school programming while also expanding our offerings to serve more students, extend hours, and partner with additional community instructors.

With this funding, we have hired a dedicated coordinator, will continue supporting paid instructors, and will expand the variety of enriching program options. The grant also provides healthy snacks, supplies, and scholarships so every child has the chance to participate.

This award supports a shared effort with community partners to guide the development of a broader, community-wide out-of-school program. The connections and partnerships we’ve already built will play a key role in shaping future opportunities for youth across Homer as the program grows into a sustainable, community-based effort.

On behalf of the Paul Banks PTA we sincerely thank the Homer Foundation Board of Trustees for their investment in our Paul Banks families and in the shared vision of what lies ahead for all Homer youth.

Angela Head

Paul Banks PTA

Rock stars at the library

While checking out books at the library, I mentioned my interest in participating in the monthly Friends of the Public Library Book Club. Unfortunately, the September book was checked out. Totally out of the blue, the librarian informed me that she might have a personal copy. After retrieving it from her car, she wrote her name on the inside cover and lent it to me!

Until then, I didn’t even know her name.

Thank you, Sarah Singer — your enthusiasm for reading inspires us.

Dotti Harness

Reading “The Berry Pickers” for the Sept. 23 Book Club

Public art is part of Homer’s identity

These lands have been cared for by many — Dena’ina, Sugpiaq and others since time immemorial. The place we call Homer today is situated within Nichiłt’ana, the tribal jurisdiction of Ninilchik Village Tribe. We invite everyone to join us in recognizing our shared responsibility to this place and its people.

Public art is iconic of Homer’s identity and culture as a fishing town, a city of peonies, artists and creatives, from farmers to restaurateurs, builders and land stewards. Public art installations are one of the ways Bunnell expresses its mission to spark artistic inquiry, equity and inclusion to strengthen the social, physical and economic fabric of Homer through the arts. Bunnell has funded several public art projects over the years, donating them to the City of Homer. We appreciate the many partnerships that strengthen Homer’s arts and culture sector, from the City of Homer to the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, Ninilchik Village Tribe, Homer Foundation and private supporters.

Since 2014, Bunnell Street Arts Center has sponsored thirteen permanent public art projects around Homer, in murals and sculptures. Some of these public art installations needed attention and a boost of visibility through an online archive identifying artists and funders. A grant of $5,000 from the Homer Foundation funded the revitalization of several public art projects this summer. Additional funding of $500 from the City of Homer supported signage for several of these public art projects.

Bunnell’s Public Art Revitalization Project aims to sustain and spark many more years of care and appreciation, creativity and cultural vibrancy in Homer through dynamic and polished public art installations. Scan the QR code at these installation to learn the backstory, funders and artist’s vision: Listening on the Rich Edge: Where Estuary and Poetry Meet, Beluga Slough Trail Signs by Wendy Erd; Sharing Spaces: Environmental Stewardship mural at Bishop’s Beach Gazebo by Marjorie Scholl; Welcome to Old Town mural by Mike Houston (on Olson Lane near Homer Chamber of Commerce), and The Loon at Bishop’s Beach Park by Rachelle Dowdy. Bunnell also added signs for these installations: Ode to Old Town mural by Marjorie Scholl at Fat Olives and the sculpture, “Buoys and Barrels” by Jarod Charzewski at Bunnell Arts.

We appreciate the partnerships that help us elevate stewardship of this place and its people through the arts. We appreciate the support of the Homer Foundation, the City of Homer, and private sponsors and volunteers in reinforcing the intrinsic connection between parks, arts, recreation and culture in stewarding a healthy community.

Asia Freeman, artistic director

Bunnell Street Arts Center

Thank you for investing in public radio

KBBI extends sincere thanks to the Dave & Mary Schroer Fund, managed by the Homer Community Foundation, for a $3,000 grant received in FY25. This generous support, combined with other community contributions, helped cover operational costs and ensured that Homer’s public radio station could continue providing trusted local news, music, and cultural programming for our listeners. We are deeply grateful for this investment in our community radio station.

Josh Krohn, general manager

KBBI AM 890, KBBI.org