Letters to the Editor

Homer Foundation funds opportunities for youth

Kachemak Bay Girl Scouts would like to thank the Homer Foundation and the Girl Scout Travel Fund for a grant that made it possible for 14 Girl Scouts and volunteers to go to Alaska Coastal Studies Peterson Bay Field Station across Kachemak Bay. Girls enjoyed the boat trip across the bay, hiking, tidepooling, sleeping in yurts and learning outdoor skills. We are so lucky to have this wonderful facility just a half hour from the Homer Spit! Homer Foundation funds provide wonderful opportunities for our youth and we are very grateful!

Tina Seaton

Kachemak Bay Girl Scouts