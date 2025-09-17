Letters to the Editor

Hospital seeking board members

Applications are now being accepted for South Peninsula Hospital Board of Directors. South Peninsula Hospital is the largest health care provider and one of the largest employers on the southern Kenai peninsula. It is a 501-(c)(3) nonprofit entity contracted by the Kenai Peninsula Borough to manage and operate medical services in the borough-owned hospital and facilities for the purpose of meeting the health care needs of the service area residents. The organization’s mission is to promote community health and wellness by providing personalized, high quality, locally coordinated healthcare.

More information about SPH, a board member job description and application can be found at www.sphosp.org on the board of directors page, or by calling hospital administration at 907-235-0241. Deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

Derotha Ferraro, public information officer

South Peninsula Hospital, Inc.

Things that make me go hmmm …

The KPB Assembly can spend $34,000 to “Educate” the voters on citizen initiatives, but can’t spend the money to mail the voter pamphlets so we can educate ourselves. Hmmm …

Charlie Franz

Homer

Keep and count paper ballots!

Those against using and keeping paper ballots in public elections are missing the reason the spirit of the Declaration of Independence calls for them. The primary reason is trust and reasonable verification of the process of elections. Hand counting requires paper ballots.

There is no question that it would be quicker, easier and less costly to simply have a perpetual monarchy; however, the founders of the Republic believed that American citizens were “endowed by their Creator” with “certain unalienable Rights” and that we are to respect “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.”

As we celebrate the The 250th Anniversary of “The Declaration of Independence,” we should be strengthening our beliefs upon which the American Revolution was based — not rushing toward allowing artificial intelligence to “determine” who the people want.

It is relatively impossible for the average citizen to trust in the examination of the electronic nuances of the algorithms of a machine to determine if the voter’s intention is counted “accurately.” We can trust in a system that allows reasonable examination of ballots especially in close elections and therefore, reasonably verify who got the most votes.

For many years, paper ballots were counted by hand and recently by machines. Keeping the availability of paper ballots for hand counting keeps power in the hands of the qualified voters. Trust but verify.

Dave Carey

Soldotna

Local theater is committed to community

A big shout out of thanks to our fabulous Porcupine Theater for donating five FREE movie passes each week to students at Homer High School! The first round of tickets went out today to some very happy students. We appreciate the theater’s commitment to our community!

Deb Curtis, librarian

Homer High School