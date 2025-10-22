Letters to the Editor

Let people gather peacefully

At the Oct. 13 Homer City Council meeting, a city council member mentioned “people are afraid to drive by the rallies in town, and that’s not right, we need to be safe.” I think the council member is correct, we all want to feel safe, those on the sidewalks, and those driving.

It surprised me people protected in their cars would feel threatened by folks standing, waving a hand, a sign, or both. I’ve never heard words of abuse directed at drivers or rude gestures made. What I’ve seen are participants waving and smiling at cars going by. Nothing that would support a feeling of fear, anger or potential violence. On the other hand, I’ve heard derogatory remarks, seen obscene gestures and “coal rolling” done by an occasional person IN the cars, which generates psychological and physical discomfort.

Mr. Greg Sarber’s description in “Must Read Alaska” of previous demonstrators includes, “individuals over 50 years of age, looking to be a group of graying boomers.” That doesn’t exactly inspire visions of violent rioting.

Let people (no matter age or hair color), peacefully gather and wave signs, for freedom of speech, worker’s rights, rejecting autocracy and more. I think there’s a lot of common ground in many of these subjects for everybody. Peacefully expressing our opinion is enshrined in our culture. My father, and ancestors back to the Mayflower, fought in horrific wars and made perilous sacrifices to ensure our freedoms. Veterans and patriotic citizens like myself wave that flag at every rally. We should be celebrating our ability to speak out, and not be afraid to respectfully disagree. We want to be known for what we stand for, as well as have everyone feel safe in our community.

Shirley Evans (formerly gray and definitely beyond 50-ish)

Homer

Constitutional rights are under duress

When Carpenter Media unilaterally removed the news piece written by Homer News reporter Chloe Pleznac about the memorial for Charlie Kirk from the Homer News website, and then had the audacity to change it and repost it without the author’s permission or even notification, they committed the most grievous offense in journalism. All because of a heavy handed letter from Representative Vance, accusing the Homer News of liberal bias.

What kind of “journalism” is this? The piece in question was well researched and well written and in no way offensive, except to a thin skinned “far right” politician who saw a chance to cash in on the administration’s recent threats to the free press. Caving to this threat was wrong in every way one can imagine. It set a horrible precedent and is costing three publications several well-respected reporters and editors.

The wrong people have lost their jobs. However, an apology to the reporters and editors in question, an offer to retain their positions and a reposting of the original article would demonstrate that Carpenter Media is aware of their mistake.

At this time, two of the bedrocks of our Constitution, freedom of speech and freedom of the press, are under extreme duress and the actions of Carpenter Media have further undermined these freedoms. They have no right to call themselves journalists.

Hal Smith, M.D., and Susan McLane

Homer

Disappointed by article rewriting

I was disappointed with the removal, and subsequent rewriting of, the recent Homer News story about Homer’s Charlie Kirk vigil. A public letter by Rep. Vance should not have resulted in the stifling of the newspaper’s freedom to report the event. In her public letter on social media, Vance used hyperbole and exaggeration in claiming the article was “hate-baiting at its worst.” All I saw were the facts: Charlie Kirk was a racist indeed, and all the other things that were reported concerning this man.

Jim Lavrakas

Homer