Letters to the Editor

Local community supports displaced families through fish drive

We would like to say thank you to all of the Homer and other Kenai Peninsula residents who provided salmon donations for families displaced by Typhoon Halong, who are now staying in Anchorage. We received donations of various sizes from 5 to 40 pounds, from commercial fishermen, retired fishermen and community members.

Thank you especially to Coal Point for providing a place for people to deliver and store frozen fish.

Thank you to KBBI for providing a daily request for donations via the public radio station.

Thank you to the Alaska Bus Company for offering to deliver the seafood to Anchorage.

We collected at least 500 pounds of salmon, which will be delivered to the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage for distribution to Western Alaska residents. The donations received are greatly appreciated and will help provide traditional food to many people displaced by the typhoon. For many families in rural Alaska, fish is a cornerstone of their diet, culture and way of life. By donating hundreds of pounds of frozen fish, we are helping to sustain our neighbors and offer them a sense of normalcy and stability during this upending time in their lives.

If you are curious about how else you can help, visit anthc.org/western-alaska-disaster-relief/, or look up “ANTHC western alaska disaster relief.” Email emilie@kritfc.org if you have questions.

Anna Springer, Homer High School senior, and Emilie Springer, Kuskokwim River Intertribal Fish Commission

Homer

An open letter to Sen. Sullivan

Dear Senator Sullivan,

I watched your Marine Corps retirement ceremony and was deeply impressed when you stated, “I will always carry with me the values that are the core of the Marines: honor, courage and commitment! ‘Semper Fidelis.’”

You must be aware of the similarity between the events of October 1962, when the United States was on the brink of nuclear war with Russia during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and today’s Caribbean crisis. As a Marine Corps veteran of that crisis I need to point out that both Russia and China are strategic allies of Venezuela and either or both could begin World War III because of unlawful U.S. military strikes against civilian targets in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea. This is in violation of the 1973 War Powers Act which limits the President’s ability to commit U.S. armed forces without Congressional approval. It requires the President to notify Congress before deploying armed forces where risk of hostilities is imminent.

The risk of hostilities is most certainly imminent when Russia and China are both strategic allies of Venezuela, which has the largest proven oil reserves in the world. China consumes 90% of Venezuela’s oil exports. Would China risk losing that oil?

The Russian strategic alliance ratified in October includes joint security and counter terrorism efforts. This is in direct conflict with President Trump’s publicly authorized CIA intervention inside Venezuela. Remember how well that worked in Cuba?

Since January, 17 senior military leaders have resigned or retired. Admiral Alvin Holsey, the head of the U.S. Southern Command in the Caribbean with 37 years of distinguished Naval service is the latest victim of this administration’s policies.

President Theodore Roosevelt said, “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the President.” Senator Sullivan, show the Marines’ core value of courage to have the back of every service member in mind when you consider the potential of World War III. Semper Fi.

Michael McCarthy, USMC 1961-1965, Sgt., E-5

Homer

Democracy is not a spectator sport

On Nov. 12, Human Rights Watch reported that the Venezuelans sent to the infamous CECOT terrorist prison in El Salvador by Trump endured systematic torture, including beatings and sexual violence. Only 3% of those illegally deported had been convicted of a violent crime in the U.S. This is what happens when due process is circumvented and the courts bypassed. Justice becomes a mockery.

On Sept. 29 at midnight, 300 ICE and other federal agents, in an over-militarized raid in Chicago complete with rappelling from Black Hawk helicopters and flash-bang grenades, descended and arrested 37 people suspected of membership in the Tren de Aragua gang. On Nov. 14, PBS News reported that this dramatic raid previously touted as an anti-terror win has resulted in NO criminal charges by the Department of Justice.

Trump promised to only go after “the worst of the worst,” but this has given way to snatching too many innocent people, including U.S. citizens, off the streets and denying them legal counsel in detention.

Wanting to accelerate deportations, Trump has decided to target lower hanging fruit: the Dreamers. Thirteen years ago, DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — was created to extend a measure of compassion to children brought here as minors. Thousands of Dreamers have trusted the government promise that, in sharing their personal information and submitting to strict background checks, they would be shielded from deportation and allowed to live and work in the only country they’ve ever known. The Dreamers have been treated like a political football ever since and today Trump has decided to target them for arrest, detention and removal.

If Trump gives you heartburn, why don’t you join me and my friends this Saturday, Nov. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at WKFL Park for a rally to “Remove the Regime.” This activity is sponsored by Homer Women of Action, and from 1:30 p.m. on, the Homer United Methodist Church will serve as our warm-up center with joyful discussions and warm beverages. Join our loving, happy and inclusive group and remember that democracy is NOT a spectator sport.

Michael A. LeMay

Homer