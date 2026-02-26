Published February 26, 2026

Annie Murray Gangl, born on March 27, 1925, to Thomas and Mary Murray in Dornoch, Scotland. After completing her nursing and midwifery registration in Scotland, she came to America to visit her mother’s relatives, including her grandmother. After completing a BSC in Nursing at Boston University, she worked and taught at Boston Lying In Hospital for ten years before coming to Kotzebue’s beautiful new Public Health Hospital in 1962. She came to Homer in 1965 when her husband Nick, an electronics tech on the Dewline, was transferred to the White Alice Station on Diamond Ridge. She had the unique experience of working in Homer’s tiny six bed hospital before transferring to the doctor’s office and ten years working with each of three doctors who in turn covered the large southern Alaska area. She returned to the new 12-bed hospital in 1977 and retired in 1998. Retirement was busy volunteering, trips and visits from friends and relatives. She leaves her stepson, Howard Gangl, family in Arizona and close cousins in Maine, Oregon, New Jersey and several still in Scotland.