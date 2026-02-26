Letters to the Editor

Thank you for continued support of nonprofits

As we reflect on upheavals our community experienced last year, we are thankful for the continued commitment of the City of Homer grants program that supports Homer non-profits in strengthening the economic, social, and physical fabric of our community. City grants leverage significant other funding to help our community face challenges and find success.

Bunnell Street Arts Center was created in 1991 by and for artists to sustain artists, cultivate audiences, and engage a vibrant Alaskan community. Its programs have grown to include residencies, exhibits, touring shows, talks, performances, concerts, public art, Artist-in-Schools programs, artist development, diverse partnerships, and dynamic community engagement.

A few 2025 highlights include:

Restoration of the “Loon” and “Buoy&Barrels” sculptures

Monthly “Bunnell Arts by Air” concerts in partnership with KBBI

Workshops in tango, spooncarving, watercolor, printmaking, collage and more.

Residencies in Yup’ik storytelling, Chilkat weaving, printmaking, theater, puppetry, social practice and more.

Exhibits by local and Alaska artists, including the Plate Project and 10×10 show.

The launch of The Ursa Major Fund, funded by the Warhol Foundation, that will provide $60,000 annually in grants to Alaska artists.

Working with partners across our community, Bunnell’s vision for Homer is a place where residents and visitors alike can weave their creative energies into a stronger community. We gratefully recognize the City’s investment in Homer’s identity as a vibrant arts community with opportunities for creative expression for all.

Adele Person, Executive Director

Bunnell Street Arts Center

Partnership supports local clinic

Thank you to the City of Homer Fund, Bluegrass Fund, and the May Benson Charitable Fund at the Homer Foundation for grants that are helping Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic support community health literacy and develop a new clinic service. We are proud to have a long-standing partnership with the Homer Foundation that includes local grant awards like these, but also other non-monetary resources, such as technical assistance, nonprofit gatherings, and access to learning experiences. Having a strong community foundation, and thoughtful donors, reflects the positive connections and proactive outlook that are fundamental to community wellbeing.

Claudia Haines, CEO

Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic

Grateful for program support

Homer OPUS would like to thank the City of Homer for their generous support of our program. Homer OPUS is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to build community by creating music together. We offer free and low-cost string education for K-12 students and adults in the southern Kenai Peninsula and we believe that all students should have access to the benefits of string education. OPUS relies on community support to serve over 250 students each year.

Thank you, City of Homer, for supporting string education in Homer.

Elizabeth White, Director

Homer OPUS

Trump administration increasing chaos

Donald Trump refuses to actually reveal the sexual predators in the Epstein files, preferring to disclose the victims’ identities instead. Our Master of Deflection began an unlawful encroachment in the Caribbean and threatens to invade Greenland or reclaim the Panama Canal. His newest offering is the potential release of the UFO files. All of this to divert our attention from the Epstein files and the approximately $4.5 billion his family has earned or extorted since the inauguration. Our Ship of State is lurching from corruption to increasing chaos while he still finds the time to take the Rule of Law and line the bottom of the parakeet’s cage with it.

Michael A LeMay, Veterans for Peace

Homer