Published March 3, 2026

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our dear friend and family member, Margaret Johnson. Margaret died on February 15th as a result of injuries sustained in a bicycle accident in Costa Rica. She was cherished for her kindness, generosity, and steadfast support; everyone who met her felt her warmth.

Margaret filled her home with artistic plaques that reflected her unique personality. One plaque, “Nourish your roots,” spoke to her heritage as a fourth-generation Alaskan. Her parents, William and Mary Johnson, made family time a priority with activities like hunting, fishing, clam digging, and berry picking. They also traveled together to visit extended family in Seattle—Margaret often returned home with a cast from various childhood adventures. A six-month family stay in Mexico became a treasured memory, sparking her lifelong interest in different cultures and languages.

Tragedy struck in 1972 when Margaret lost her parents and younger brothers to carbon monoxide poisoning. She and her sister Dotti grow up quickly, drawing strength from each other as they moved forward with resilience.

In 2004, determined to be a mother, Margaret adopted Ivan from a Russian orphanage when he was just 18 months old. The two shared many adventures—fishing, hiking, cycling, skiing, and traveling together.

Never one to miss a new experience, Margaret joined a remarkable team that completed the Yukon River Quest, a challenging canoe race between Whitehorse and Dawson City. Despite the dangers and exhaustion, the experience brought her immense joy.

Another plaque, reflecting her nursing career, read: “I had my patience tested. I’m negative.” In her mid-twenties, Margaret chose sobriety, put herself through college, and became a Nurse Practitioner. She began her career during the height of the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco, witnessing profound suffering, but also great compassion, love, and joy among those affected. She saw parallels between the AIDS and COVID epidemics, calling the latter “her last epidemic to work through.” After retiring from Alaska Heart and Lung Soldotna Clinic in 2022, she explored peony farming.

One more plaque captured her ambition to dive headfirst into new opportunities: “The farm is calling and I must go.” This led her to start Spit Sisters Farm in Fritz Creek, where she became an active member of the Peony Coop.

In 2022, Margaret’s son Ivan passed away. In her grief, she reconnected with the Alcoholics Anonymous community, finding comfort and strength among its members. Remarkably, Margaret’s 43rd anniversary of sobriety was the day after her passing.

Her legacy lives on preceded in death by son Ivan Johnson, parents William and Mary Johnson and brothers Warren and Stevie Johnson. She is survived by her sister Dotti Harness and brother-in-law Rick Foster, Homer. Nephew and Niece Ben and Mercedes Harness (Morgan and Evelyn) Homer. Nephew and Niece Steve and Whitney Harness (Riggs, Raina and Rollin), Homer. Uncles Steve & Stan Fitzpatrick, Aunt and Uncle Laura and Jerry Bronson.