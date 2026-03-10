Published March 10, 2026

Kyle Franklin Tolva was laid to rest on November 11, 2025, at the family homestead cemetery in Homer, Alaska. Pallbearers included cousins Michael and Bryce Horton of Soldotna; Harold Sargeant of Anchor Point; BJ Griffin of Tanaina; Josh Deitz of Tennessee; and Uncle Chris Branch, brother Ian Tolva and Grant Wilkins of Homer. Kyle was born on November 26, 1988, in Homer, Alaska to Mike and Mimi (Branch) Tolva. He spent his childhood and much of his adult life living in Homer and played drums in local bands around town and the Kenai Peninsula throughout high school and into adulthood. Kyle also played the banjo for family and friends. He was known locally for his musical talent, artistic ability, sense of humor, fun personality and positive way with people. Kyle was a bright light in the lives of those who knew him. Kyle worked in many fields and was rightfully proud to be a member of the Local 367 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union of Anchorage. Kyle was predeceased by his father Mike Tolva, and his grandparents Carol Jensen, Kendall Branch, Clarence Tolva and Barbara Brewer. He is survived by his brother and best friend Ian Tolva, Mother Mimi Tolva, nephews Michael and Landon, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The memorial service for Kyle can be viewed on YouTube, listed as “In Loving Memory of Kyle Tolva” by the Homer United Methodist Church. If you would like to share any memories of Kyle, please send them to Mimi and Ian Tolva P.O. Box 2117 – Homer, AK 99603