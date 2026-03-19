Pet of the Week: Zane

Zane is a 2-year-old wire-haired pointer with a scruffy face, a big personality and a heart that absolutely belongs to his people.

He’s wildly friendly with humans, loves attention and has that goofy pointer charm. Zane prefers to be the main dog in his household. He’s more of a “you, me, and a tennis ball” kind of guy — and that’s okay!

Lots of great dogs are loners. Zane just wants his person (or people) to adore him — and he’ll return that love with loyalty, comedy and probably some enthusiastic shenanigans (he needs training, but who doesn’t?).

And the best part? Zane is willing to travel outside of Homer for the right home. So if you’ve been thinking your life could use a loyal, slightly ridiculous dog who thinks the sun rises and sets on his people, Zane might just be your guy. Come meet him at the shelter, but please call first.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.