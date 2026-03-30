Published March 30, 2026

Deronda (Randi) Somers first blessed the world with her presence on August 7th, 1935, in Kalkaska Michigan as Deronda Faye Hendricks.

She and husband Dale Somers spawned Brad, Dan and Cristy, in South Dakota, and moved to Alaska in January 1967.

She traveled the world but her heart was in Homer where she was integral in getting KBBI on the air.

She is survived by her three children, and a bounty of grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews.

She passed on Valentine’s Day at South Peninsula Hospital.

Her celebration of life will be held on July 12th, Homer Spit.