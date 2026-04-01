Published April 1, 2026

Kenyon RP Stier was born December 1985 along with his twin sister to Kathleen & Ridgely Stier in Corvallis, Oregon. He died October 16, 2025 in Homer, AK after a long battle with depression. His love for family and friends was indisputable and his smile would light up the room and hearts. His unexpected death comes as a shock to his family, friends and loved ones, who are still reeling at the loss. His loss will leave a large hole in many hearts.

Kenyon was very much loved by his family, friends and many pets over the years. He was always willing to help and lend a hand. He was a very capable person and detailed oriented. Kenyon was a thoughtful, caring and gentle person. He had an artist’s hand and a kind sense of humor.

He attended school and graduated in Homer. Afterwards Kenyon earned a certificate as a heating and cooling tec and worked with Mt heating & cooling in Anchorage for several years. He grew up fishing with his family from a young child.

Kenyon was preceded in death by his father Ridgley P Stier and survived by his mother Kathleen H Pearl, his siblings Kelly O Stier, Maia D Hall, Kendra P Busch, his wife Hannah K Stier & young daughter Reagan R Stier. His family cherishes the memories they had during their time together including traveling & family gatherings over the years.

There will be a celebration of Kenyon’s life is on April 11, 2026 at Alice’s Champaigne Palace in Homer, AK, 2-5 pm. It will be a potluck followed by an open mike to share a fond memory you have of Kenyon.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Crisis Lifeline:

https://www.findhelp.org/national-suicide-prevention

or to Homer Animal Shelter:

https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/police/animal-shelter