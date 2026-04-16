Published April 16, 2026

John D. Ericson, age 86, of Homer, Alaska, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2026. He was born on February 14, 1940, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Elwood and Gertrude Ericson.

John lived a full and adventurous life, marked by hard work, curiosity, and a deep appreciation for the world around him. As a dedicated contractor, he built not only structures but a legacy of craftsmanship and reliability that those who knew him came to respect and admire.

He shared a lifelong love of travel with his beloved wife, Linda Ericson. Together, they explored the world, often accompanied by their two younger daughters, creating cherished memories across countless destinations. John had a special gift for connecting with people, and he found great joy in meeting fellow travelers and learning from different cultures.

A true lover of nature, John felt most at home outdoors. Whether surrounded by Alaska’s breathtaking landscapes or discovering new corners of the globe, he carried with him a sense of wonder and appreciation for life’s beauty.

John is survived by his devoted wife, Linda Ericson; his daughters, Cynthia Hendrickson, Heidi Severson (Anthony), and Heather Coates (Casey); and his sons, Nick Ericson (Cindy Bee), Cooper Ericson (William), and Brad Ericson. He also leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue through his grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and extended family and all who knew him.

He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his warmth toward others, and his enduring love for family, travel, and the natural world.

John’s life was a journey well lived, and he will be deeply missed.