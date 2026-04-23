Published April 23, 2026

Gloria Jean Hensen, 84, of Homer, Alaska – beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, was called home by the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

In 1975, Gloria and her husband, Allen, moved to Anchorage, Alaska, with their two children, Jeremy and Jody. The following year, the family settled in Homer, where they made their permanent home.

Gloria was a graduate of Oregon State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in education, and later Boise State University, where she went on to complete her master’s in education. She devoted 24 years to teaching at Paul Banks Elementary School. Her love for children and teaching, and her passion for education made learning enjoyable and left a lasting impact on the lives of countless students.

Her beloved grandsons, Allen and Samuel, were a source of great joy in her life. Gloria found happiness and contentment in growing flowers and working in her yard and took special delight in gathering bouquets of peonies she nurtured to share with her friends. A faithful member of Glacierview Baptist Church, Gloria lovingly served in the children’s ministry, teaching Sunday school, and overseeing Samaritan’s Purse Christmas Shoe Boxes – sending gifts to children in need around the world with the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Her gentle spirit, love for others, and heart for those in need were a source of hope and encouragement to many.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allen Hensen; her stepfather, Fred Daniel; her mother-in-law Catherine Mary McGrath; her father-in-law, Martin Joseph McGrath; and her grandson, Riley Reding.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Jana Hensen; her daughter and son-in-law, Jody and Roger Reding; her beloved grandsons, Allen and Samuel Hensen; granddaughter Randi Reding; her sister, Virginia Cox; her nieces, Dawnie Burns and Tracy Gibboney; and her great-nephew and great-niece, Brian and Errin Burns. We will miss her dearly.

Gloria leaves behind her closest friend, Ceil Manchester; her dear friend, Karen Enzminger; and her loving church family at Glacierview Baptist Church.

Memorial donations may be made in Gloria’s memory to Glacierview Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 16, at 11:00 a.m., at Glacierview Baptist Church, 960 East End Road, Homer, Alaska, with Pastor Emeritus Rick Wise and Pastor Andy Miller officiating.