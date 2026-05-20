Published May 20, 2026

Grace Stevenson passed away on May 5, 2026 at the age of 92.

She was born on April 12,1934 in San Diego California to Ingersoll and Helen Olmsted.

The youngest of five children, she met and married Gary Stevenson and were married nearly 75 years!

Residing in San Diego, they moved to Alaska in 1965 with their 4 daughters.

Grace was a homemaker and loved her family most of all. She had 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Grace and Gary had many Alaskan adventures by airplane, sailboat and RVs. They had many caring friends and family in Homer and Anchorage. Gary built her several beautiful homes where all of their children and grandchildren would become Grace’s favorite guests.

Grace’s love of God and family was evident in her daily life and it was her desire for each person in her family to know who Jesus is. While we are saddened by this loss we know she is resting peacefully.

The family held a celebration of life near their current home of Fountain of Youth in the desert near Palm Springs, on May 11 at Seaside Church in Bombay Beach.