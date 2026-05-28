Town Crier for Homer events

Kachemak Bay Birders member Gary Lyon watches for birds near the Land’s End Resort condos on the Homer Spit Dec. 21, 2024. The Kachemak Bay Birders will meet at 7 a.m. Sunday, May 31 at the “Dipper Bridge” pull-out area on the North Fork Road about 2 miles in from the Homer (south) end of the loop. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News File)

About Town Crier

The announcements section of Town Crier is a public service provided to individuals, nonprofit agencies and community groups.

Send notices to Homer News, 345 Sterling Highway, Suite 202, Homer 99603, or email to towncrier@homernews.com. Deadline is noon Monday to be considered for Thursday publication.

Homer Steps Up Community Celebration – Thursday, June 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Homer Chamber of Commerce Lawn. Join us to celebrate the participants of this year’s Homer Steps Up challenge! There will be fruit and cupcakes, door prizes, live music, and an awards ceremony where we recognize the teams of top steppers and reveal the nonprofits where they’re donating their winnings.

Kachemak Bay Birders’ Trip: Meet at 7 a.m. Sunday, May 31 at the “Dipper Bridge” pull-out area on the North Fork Road about 2 miles in from the Homer (south) end of the loop. To carpool, meet in the parking lot at the AMNWR Headquarters parking lot (Islands and Ocean Visitor Center) at 6:15 a.m. Co-leaders: Gary Lyon and Lora Haller; for more information contact Gary, 907-299-2000. The North Fork has excellent birding for songbirds this time of the year. In past years we’ve found many warblers including northern waterthrush, flycatchers including the western wood-pewee, many sparrows and other great birds including spotted sandpiper and often American dippers nesting under the bridge. Most of the walking during the trip is along the road, but some mud might be encountered off-road and sometimes there are mosquitoes. Bring binoculars, field guide/apps, and a scope if you have one. All our events are cosponsored by the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. All events are free and everyone is welcome to attend.

The Anchor Point Senior Center is offering community dinners every Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m., dine in or carry out. Find each month’s menu and calendar of events on their website, www.anchorpointseniorcenter.com/, or follow them on Facebook for weekly updates.

The Homer Community Food Pantry is seeking food donations in their Spring Food Drive. Weekly numbers are continuing to go up. We have had a 22% increase in clients since this time last year and more are signing up weekly. While our numbers have gone from 165 to 180+ families, our donations are waaaay down! Our funds are at a bare bones amount as prices continue to soar. Items Needed: canned fruits; proteins, tuna, chicken, fish, beef, spam; peanut butter, pasta sauce; hearty soups, ravioli, chili, baked beans. Anything shelf stable will be appreciated! Together we can refill the cupboard! Bare Shelves, Big Hearts, We Need YOU! Donations: 907-435-1616

The annual sandhill crane nesting cycle has begun! Sandhill Crane “fuzzball” season begins when the first eggs hatch, starting late May and into June, as the later nesting pairs’ eggs hatch. The new colts are at their cutest for their first two weeks. Colts grow rapidly, so check in frequently. Within 60 to 70 days, they will be as tall as their parents and flying. Please keep your dogs on leash and cats inside during this early and vulnerable time for crane colts and other baby wildlife. Kachemak Crane Watch wants information about your nesting pair and their newly hatched colts. This important data helps us count the total number of colts in the area and track nesting success. We cannot do this without your observations. Email reports to Kachemak Crane Watch at reports@cranewatch.org or call 907-235-6262. Include date of hatching, time, location, number of colts, mortalities, and your contact information so we can call for details. For more information contact: Nina Faust at 907-235-6262.

On behalf of the Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Community Council, this is an invitation to the public to attend the next community council meeting scheduled for June 5, from 12:30-3 p.m., at Kachemak Bay Campus in Room P202. The primary purpose of the KBNERR Community Council is to support the Reserve’s research, education and training programs by providing an organized structure for dialogue and recommendations between staff and community members interested in natural science research and education. Learn more about KBNERR at kachemakbayreserve.org/.

Kachemak Bay Campus

Plantapalooza! Thursday, May 28, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Join us for an evening of planting in the KBC High Tunnel. Learn different transplanting techniques for crops like tomatoes and cucumbers, direct seeding of beans, carrots, and short-season crops, and learn about the efficient tools used for prepping beds and weeding. In this hands-on workshop you’ll get your hands in the dirt and have a chance to get all your questions answered about the growing season that is upon us. At the Kachemak Bay Campus garden and high-tunnel site. Entrance on Kachemak Way, below the City Hall parking lot. For more information, call 907-235-1674.

Peony Field Crew Training – Thursday, June 4, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come learn the skill you need to work on a peony field crew. This event, hosted by the Alaska Beauty Peony Co-op, is meant for anyone interested in working on a peony farm this season to chat with growers, make connections, and learn the key skills needed to get a job on a farm this summer. What to expect working on a peony farm. This is an opportunity to secure a spot on a peony farm this summer. At the Kachemak Bay Campus garden and high-tunnel site. Entrance on Kachemak Way, below the City Hall parking lot. For more information, call 907-235-1674.

Homer Legislative Information Office

The Homer Legislative Information office, located at 270 W. Pioneer, is open Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We are here to help you communicate with, learn about, participate in, and track matters facing your State Legislature. We help navigate state government and assist the Permanent Fund Division by verifying passports and birth certificates. For more information please contact us at 907-235-7878 or lio.homer@akleg.gov.

Pratt Museum

Annual Pratt Plant Sale — Stop by to shop native plants and other lovely perennials at the Pratt Museum on Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The garden crew will be at the sale to answer any and all questions about where these native plants will thrive in your gardens and how to care for them. The sale benefits the Pratt’s Botanical Garden improvements and programming.

Pratt Museum Fundraiser Sale at the Yellow House — Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Our fundraiser sale this year features books, art, houseplants and curiosities — you will not want to miss this opportunity to explore our huge collections of rare Alaskan books, original art by R.W. Toby Tyler (and other artists), or grab goodies at our bake sale. This is our third annual fundraiser sale at the Yellow House, and new this year is our members-only presale Friday evening from 4-6 p.m. If you’re not a member, don’t worry, we’ll have friendly board members ready to help you join! Same time as our Plant Sale, stop by both!

First Friday at the Pratt – Come see our new special exhibition, Boreal Echoes, featuring original works by a cohort of artists inspired and informed by the boreal forest, the scientists who study it, and each other. Plan a stop during your First Friday gallery tour between 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 6 to explore the exhibit and enjoy celebratory refreshments.

Guided Garden Tours are back! Join a Pratt Museum Botanical Garden naturalist to learn how plant communities of the region are represented in our gardens. Tours will vary between the Native Plant Collection, Homestead Garden, and Forest Ecology Trails depending on interest. These are free, hour-long guided tours, offered every Thursday and Saturday at 11 a.m. from June 4 to Aug. 30. Check in at the Museum Admission Desk and then enjoy your exploration into the interactions and dynamics of our local ecosystem.

Scribble Sketching the Boreal Forest workshop coming up! Learn to draw quick and easy field sketches using loose, scribbly lines with naturalist-artist Kim McNett. Participants will learn to simplify large, complex subjects (such as trees and landscapes) in a fluid, gestural style that lets you “get right to it”. This class is perfect for both beginner and practicing artists wishing to make art on the fly. Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m. to noon at the Pratt Museum. $40 per person, $30 for Museum Members. Register online at https://www.prattmuseum.org/events/category/workshops/.

Calling all Volunteers! Do you love history, art, science, and community? Are you excited to share your enthusiasm for the Kachemak Bay Region with summer visitors and locals alike? We need you! Join us for the summer season as an Admission Desk Host, Museum Store Clerk, Harrington Cabin Docent, or assist with projects and programs in our Botanical Garden. Contact director@prattmuseum.org or stop by the Admission Desk to fill out a Volunteer Application if you are interested!

Love the Pratt and interested in a fun way to support our work? Consider joining POPS (Patrons of the Pratt Society), a 501 (C)3 organization that supports the museum’s programs and raises funds to help enrich outcomes and experiences at the Pratt. Learn more by visiting our website: www.prattmuseum.org/patrons-of-the-pratt-society-pops/.

Homer Council on the Arts

LIVE ART at HarborFest! Visit the Live Art Tent & watch 10 local artists showcase their skills as they create gorgeous art right in front of you on Friday, June 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Their creations will be auctioned off at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. Proceeds from the auction support the artists and HCOA’s dedication to making the arts accessible to all members of our community. Learn about the artists and schedule at homerart.org/event/live-art-and-auction-at-harborfest/

Nominate your picks for the 2026 Community Art Awards! HCOA confers its Arts Awards annually to individuals and businesses who have contributed significantly to the arts in our community, submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 10. Submit forms online, by mail or in person to HCOA at 355 West Pioneer Ave. Homer, AK 99603. Winners will be announced at the HCOA annual meeting July 25. homerart.org/event/homer-council-on-the-arts-annual-awards/

Registration open for Summer Ceramics! We still have space in the Thursday Beginning & Monday Intermediate Wheelthrowing, (open to Grade 7- adults) K-2nd grade Ceramics, 7-12th grade Ceramics and Open Studio. Find dates, learn more about all of our classes and register at homerart.org/education/ceramics/.

Registration open for Art in the Park! with Lacie Triem June 8-12 and July 6-10, and with Sharlene Cline Aug 3-7. Ages 5-7 in the mornings from 10 a.m. to noon for $120 per week, and ages 8-12 in the afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. for $175 per week. Learn more about the activities and register on our website at homerart.org/education/youth-camps/.

Free Weekly Community Event: HCOA Jam Sessions – Join us for jams on Thursday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the HCOA gallery. All ages, instruments, and music styles are welcome. Learn more at homerart.org/event/jam-sessions-at-hcoa.

Free Monthly Community Event: Coffee & Craft in the HCOA Studio – We provide the space and tools (& caffeine) to create and explore new artistic mediums for people of all ages and abilities. We want to encourage artists to experiment and share their knowledge, forging connections between Homer artists to deepen our understanding of art and each other. Join us on third Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (next June 21). Learn More & RSVP at homerart.org/event/coffee-and-craft-open-studio/.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

Bunnell’s Visual Arts Exhibit and Opening — Artists Debra Lowney, Katelin Hiller, and Leslie M. Robertson exhibit at Bunnell Street Arts Center for the month of June. The exhibit opens on First Friday, June 5, from 5-7 p.m. with artist talks at 6 p.m., and closes on July 1.

Bunnell Arts by Air presents Joe Goodkin performing The Blues of Achilles at Bunnell Street Arts Center on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. The concert is broadcast live on KBBI AM 890 with in-person tickets available at Bunnell. In-person audience must be seated by 6:45 p.m. Sliding scale $15-30.

Annual Plate Project — Bunnell Street Arts Center invites you to celebrate the 32nd Annual Plate Project on May 29 from 5-7 p.m. at Bunnell Street Arts Center. Select a commemorative art plate in thanks for your annual donation in support of Bunnell’s mission and programs.

Alaska Japanese Club Homer

The Alaska Japanese Club of Homer provides opportunities for people of all ages to learn the Japanese language, arts and Japanese Taiko drumming group. Here is the weekly class schedule.

Japanese After-School Programs — Mondays, 3-4 p.m. at Paul Banks Elementary (K-2nd grade). Fridays, 3-4 p.m. at West Homer Elementary (3rd-6th grade), except during summer break.

Japanese Taiko Drumming Group Lessons — Fridays, 4:15-5:45 p.m. at the West Homer Gym, except during summer break. Sundays, 2:30-4 p.m. at Homer United Methodist Church.

Japanese Cultural Studies (All Ages) —Saturdays: 10-11:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Homer Public Library Conference Room.

Private/Group Lessons — Available weekdays at the Homer Public Library.

For more information, please contact Megumi Beams at 907-308-1861.

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge

The visitor center for the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge is open Tuesday-Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., and closed on federal holidays. Thank you for supporting your local national wildlife refuge.

Hospice of Homer

Support Groups — Widow/Widowers Group every Tuesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Grief and Loss Support Group every Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Caregiver Support Group, every second and fourth Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m. All support groups meet in the Hospice of Homer sunroom.

Homer Senior Citizens

Silver Lining Café — If you are in the Homer area, come have lunch! Dine-in lunch includes soup, salad, entrée, dessert and beverage with table service. Take-out includes salad & entrée; soup for an additional $3 is available. Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. service. Stay and socialize until 2 p.m.! Please make reservations for take-out at least one day in advance by calling 907-235-4555. Seniors aged 60+, $7 suggested donation. $15 for guests aged 59-12 (must be accompanied by a senior). $5 children under 12. No HSC membership is required to attend.

Come Play Games & Cards — Bring your friends and games and come use our Activity Room on the first, second and third Thursday of each month, noon to 4 p.m. No membership or cost required.

Community Exercise Classes for Seniors — “Strong Seniors” with Evelyn: Combination of slow-motion weightlifting and stretching class, Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants must have a physician authorization form turned in before starting the class. Forms are available in the HSC administration office at 3935 Svedlund. Cost is $5 per class for HSC members and $7 for nonmembers.

Become a Member of Homer Senior Citizens, Inc. — There are several levels of membership to choose from. As a member, you will receive discounts on exercise classes, receive our monthly members’ newsletter so you can see what’s been happening and what’s coming up for members to participate in, and more.

Volunteers are always welcome at HSC. Stop in for an application in the main office at 3935 Svedlund. Contact 907-235-7655 for more information on any program listed above.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10221 holds burger night from 5-7 p.m. every Friday. Tuesday night tacos is 5-7 p.m. The VFW is open to the public; you do not need to be a member to attend. Dine in or take out. Call 235-5582 to order ahead. The VFW is located at 72551 Milo Fritz Ave. in Anchor Point.

Northern Light Al-Anon Family Group meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays at The Living Room, Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection, 111 W. Pioneer Ave. (across the street from The Porcupine Theater).

Anchor Point Group of Alcoholics Anonymous continues to meet in person at the Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce at 34175 Sterling Highway (north of Chapman School) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. These are open meetings, and alcoholics and non-alcoholics are all welcome. For more information, call 907-223-9814.

The Homer Unity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 6:30 p.m. downstairs at Homer United Methodist Church, 770 East End Road. All meetings are open to anyone wanting to learn more about recovery from alcoholism. More information and online links to meetings can be found at www.aahomer.org.

The Homer End of The Road Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every day at noon and every evening at 8 p.m. at 126 W. Pioneer Ave., Suite 1. For more information, contact 907-283-5722.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDa) meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 6:30 p.m. Sundays in the Hillas Building, 126 W. Pioneer Ave., Suite 1 (next to the Homer Theatre). The contact number is 907-756-3104.

Step into Freedom is a narcotics anonymous group that will be held at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Glacierview Baptist Church “Big House” next to the main church. This group is for both women and men, and is open to non-addicts who would like to sit in on the meetings. For questions, call Jaclyn at 907-756-3530.

The Homer Area Caregiver Support Group meets in the activity room at the Homer Senior Center from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. For questions, please call Pam Hooker at 907-299-7198 or Louise Rempel at 907-399-1262. Remember: You are not alone.