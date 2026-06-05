Published June 5, 2026

David Kenai Walker, 66, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away at his home on April 22, 2026. The Walker family homesteaded in Happy Valley in 1958, and David was born in Homer, Alaska, on June 13, 1959. He was the 100th baby born at Homer Hospital. Dave moved to Anchorage in 1965. He is survived by his sister, Amy Sue Garroutte; his brother, Daniel Leslie Walker; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dale Mangione; his father, Chester James Walker; his mother, Jeanette Briar Walker; his brothers, Thomas Chester Walker, Michael James Walker, and William Franklin Walker; and his sister, Peggy Ann Walker.

Dave became an uncle before he was seven years old. He was then and always proud to be an uncle, and he remained a generous, loving one throughout his life. His nieces and nephews loved him, and each has great stories of good times spent with him. He faced the world with a wonderful ear-to-ear smile all his life.

Dave was an avid gamer and photographer with a fascination with the world around him. He loved to drive; in fact, he worked as a cab driver as a young man. He enjoyed picking up a Starbucks coffee and going for a drive. Most recently, he drove from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Anchorage, Alaska, via New Orleans and Arizona. Dave was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Phillies. He and his Lady Dale often attended Phillies games and had the first day of spring training on their calendars.

Dave spent most of his professional life as an electrician in commercial construction and remodeling. After training at the Alaska Vocational Technical Center in Seward, Alaska, he worked in Alaska, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. He was also a capable mechanic and remote-control airplane pilot. A memorial for Dave will be held on June 13th in Anchorage. We ask that those who want to honor his memory donate to the Cancer Society.