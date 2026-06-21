Published June 21, 2026

Marge Mullen died June 7, 2026, 18 days before her 106th birthday. She was born in Chicago’s southside June 25, 1920, to Frank A. Mack and Margaret Massey. She married Frank Mullen when he returned from WWII. They flew a Piper Stinson to Anchorage, lived there for two years before hiking through the 1947 burn near Sterling in search of homestead land offered to veterans. They fell in love with land at the confluence of Soldotna Creek and the Kenai River in Soldotna, Alaska.

Marge spent her life making the world better for friends and strangers. She was a proud vegetable and chicken farmer, she opened Soldotna Laundry, was office manager for Dr. Calvin Fair, DDS, and created Four Seasons Restaurant with her daughter Peggy. She loved to walk and read. She was a proud Irish Catholic Democrat. She embraced social justice causes and later became influential in environmental conservation efforts in Alaska. After retirement she volunteered in the Soldotna Elementary library where she helped children learn to read. She was a docent at Soldotna Historical Museum. Marge was inducted into Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

She was preceded in death by her son Frank Mullen. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Mullen, Eileen Mullen and Mary Mullen; her grandchildren Mara Carnahan (Patrick), Ashley Mullen Umlauf (Tony), Conor Mullen (Habsa), Claire Mullen (Nathan), Enid Lints (Nancy), Kyle Lints (Emily), and Lily Mullen; great grandchildren Isaak and Amina Mullen, Finn and Adler Carnahan, Anna, Evelyn and Thor Umlauf, Maggie and Ben Lints, and Gavin and Owen Webb.

A funeral mass will be held at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 129 N. Fireweed St. in Soldotna, at 10:00 a.m. on June 27th followed by a celebration of life at the church hall.

Donations in her honor may be made to your favorite charity, or to Covenant House Alaska, PO Box 758637, Topeka KS 66675-9985.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel. Visit her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.