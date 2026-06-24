Town Crier for Homer events

Homer community members take part in a taiko drumming workshop on May 4, 2024 at the Homer High School Mariner Theatre. The Alaska Japanese Club Homer hosts regular Japanese Taiko Drumming Group Lessons at Homer United Methodist Church. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News file photo)

About Town Crier

The announcements section of Town Crier is a public service provided to individuals, nonprofit agencies and community groups.

Send notices to Homer News, 345 Sterling Highway, Suite 202, Homer 99603, or email to towncrier@homernews.com. Deadline is noon Monday to be considered for Thursday publication.

Kachemak Pony Club is offering a camp – This all-day camp runs June 28 to July 2 at the Cottonwood Horse Park and includes mounted group riding, hands-on, level horse management workshops, and a unique art project. Instructor Sedate Kohler is Pony Club H-HM and a competitive event rider with a fun attitude toward kids and horses! Text Melon at 907-299-2519 for more information.

The Anchor Point Senior Center is offering community dinners every Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m., dine in or carry out. Find each month’s menu and calendar of events on their website, www.anchorpointseniorcenter.com/, or follow them on Facebook for weekly updates.

Adoption and foster orientation – The Alaska Center for Resource Families (ACRF) invites individuals and families across Alaska to a supportive orientation for those interested in becoming resource parents. A resource family is one that provides care to children and teens through foster care, kinship care, or adoption. ACRF offers online and phone orientations, along with specialized sessions for relative caregivers that highlight the unique support available when caring for a child or youth in their family. A free virtual information session is open to anyone interested in providing a home for a child or youth who is currently experiencing foster care in Alaska state. Future sessions are planned for July 1 and 16, Aug. 5 and 20. RSVP today and find other upcoming events on our calendar: acrf.org/calendar.

Kachemak Heritage Land Trust’s annual gala – Set in a working peony farm during Homer’s famed peony festival, overlooking Kachemak Bay, we will enjoy a locally-inspired meal prepared by James Beard Award-recognized chef Mandy Dixon. We’ll have live music, a live auction, and an emphasis on celebrating the land that inspires and supports us all in so many ways. Thursday, July 30 from 5-9 p.m. at the Danish Daughter Farm, 65375 Diamond Ridge Rd. Cost: $200 per ticket. Includes two wine or beer drinks, apps, dinner, and dessert. Online tickets can be purchased through the website at kachemaklandtrust.org, or to pay by cash or check, please call 907-235-5328 or stop by 315 Klondike Ave.

Homer Public Library

Book Bingo for Kids – Thursday, June 25 from 3-4 p.m. for ages 5-10. See how fast can you find the books on your bingo card. Win small prizes.

Make a Plant Micro Habitat for Kids – Monday, June 29 from 2-3 p.m. With expert guidance and supplies provided, design your own micro-habitat for plants. Learn about what different types of plants need to thrive then build them a habitat so they can. Registration required: https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library/plant-micro-habitat-workshop-kids.

Karaoke Sing-Along – Monday, June 29 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Belt out some tunes with the library’s new karaoke machine. All ages.

Photography Workshop for Teens – Thursday, July 2 from 4-5:30 p.m. (this is a date change). Professional photographer Christopher Kincaid will provide tips to help you become a better photographer. Bring your own camera.

American Sign Language Club – Monday, July 6 from 2-3 p.m. Learn some ASL basics with Sherry Pederson as well as how to sign all about seeds, plants, gardens, and reading. For elementary aged kids. Registration required: www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library/american-sign-language-club-0.

Book Club: The Vanderbeekers and the Hidden Garden – Monday, July 6 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The Vanderbeekers must create a community garden from an abandoned lot in Harlem. But with no money, and absolutely no gardening experience, how will they manage? It’s another adventure for the intrepid family. Register for the book club and grab your own copy of the book from the library’s front desk. Then, join us to talk about the book. Registration required: www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library/book-club-vanderbeekers-and-hidden-garden.

Games for Teens and Tweens – Tuesday, July 7 from 4:30-6 p.m. Board games, not boring.

There are many additional programs throughout June and July on the library’s website: www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library/summer-hpl-2026. For questions about any of these events, call the library: 907-235-3180 or email Cinda, the youth services librarian: cnofziger@ci.homer.ak.us.

Homer Legislative Information Office

The Homer Legislative Information office, located at 270 W. Pioneer, is open Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We are here to help you communicate with, learn about, participate in, and track matters facing your State Legislature. We help navigate state government and assist the Permanent Fund Division by verifying passports and birth certificates. For more information please contact us at 907-235-7878 or lio.homer@akleg.gov.

Pratt Museum

Calling all Volunteers! Do you love history, art, science, and community? Are you excited to share your enthusiasm for the Kachemak Bay Region with summer visitors and locals alike? We need you! Join us for the summer season as an Admission Desk Host, Museum Store Clerk, Harrington Cabin Docent, or assist with projects and programs in our Botanical Garden. Contact director@prattmuseum.org or stop by the Admission Desk to fill out a Volunteer Application if you are interested!

Love the Pratt and interested in a fun way to support our work? Consider joining POPS (Patrons of the Pratt Society), a 501 (C)3 organization that supports the museum’s programs and raises funds to help enrich outcomes and experiences at the Pratt. Learn more by visiting our website: www.prattmuseum.org/patrons-of-the-pratt-society-pops/.

Homer Council on the Arts

Nominate your picks for the 2026 Community Art Awards! HCOA confers its Arts Awards annually to individuals and businesses who have contributed significantly to the arts in our community, submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 10. Submit forms online, by mail or in person to HCOA at 355 West Pioneer Ave. Homer, AK 99603. Winners will be announced at the HCOA annual meeting July 25. homerart.org/event/homer-council-on-the-arts-annual-awards/

Crafty Critters: Fursuit Making — in this 2-day youth workshop taught by 13-year-old animator and fursuit maker Cedar Terpening, students will learn key fursuit skills like character design, patterning and sewing. Recommended age: 10-16. Please inquire about other ages. All supplies included, June 27 and 28 from 1-5 p.m. each day with a 30-minute break in the middle. Downstairs in the HCOA Studio, $80 youth registration. Learn more at homerart.org/event/crafty-critters-fursuit-making-with-cedar-terpening/.

Free Teen Art Space on Wednesdays! Teens 12-18 are invited to the HCOA Studio Space, hosted by textile artist Sherry Robinson, bring your own project or use materials available. Snacks provided! Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. rsvp online at homerart.org/event/teen-art-space-summer/.

Registration open for Art in the Park! We have two sessions left: July 6-10 & Aug. 3-7. Ages 5-7 in the mornings from 10 a.m. to noon for $120 per week, and ages 8-12 in the afternoons from 1-4 p.m. for $175 per week. Learn more about the activities and register on our website at homerart.org/education/youth-camps/.

Free Weekly Community Event: HCOA Jam Sessions – Join us for jams on Thursday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the HCOA gallery. All ages, instruments, and music styles are welcome. Learn more at homerart.org/event/jam-sessions-at-hcoa.

Free Monthly Community Event: Coffee & Craft in the HCOA Studio – We provide the space and tools (& caffeine) to create and explore new artistic mediums for people of all ages and abilities. We want to encourage artists to experiment and share their knowledge, forging connections between Homer artists to deepen our understanding of art and each other. Join us on third Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (next July 19). Learn More & RSVP at homerart.org/event/coffee-and-craft-open-studio/.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

Bunnell’s Visual Arts Exhibit and Opening — Artists Debra Lowney, Katelin Hiller, and Leslie M. Robertson exhibit at Bunnell Street Arts Center for the month of June. The exhibit closes on July 1.

Alaska Japanese Club Homer

The Alaska Japanese Club of Homer provides opportunities for people of all ages to learn the Japanese language, arts and Japanese Taiko drumming group. Private groupl lessons are available weekdays at the Homer Public Library.

Japanese Taiko Drumming Group Lessons at Homer United Methodist Church. Weekly class schedule: Friday, June 26: 2:30– 3:30 p.m.; Friday, July 3: 4–5 p.m.; Friday, July 10: 2:30–3:30 p.m.; Friday, July 24: 2–3 p.m.; Friday, July 31: 4–5 p.m.

Japanese Cultural Studies (All Ages) — Saturdays: 10-11:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Homer Public Library Conference Room.

Special events – Japanese Taiko Drumming Session with Mr. Furuta: Tuesday, July 21, 3-6 p.m. at Bishops Beach. Japanese Kimchi Cooking Class: Tuesday, July 7, noon–2:30 p.m. at Homer United Methodist Church. Japanese Summer Festival: Saturday, July 25, 3–7 p.m. at Hornaday Park.

For more information, please contact Megumi Beams at 907-308-1861.

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is hosting You Are Not Alone: A 12-week Recovery & Wellness Group, providing support for connection, healing, relapse prevention, recovery and personal growth. The weekly group meets on Mondays through Aug. 31 and will be held twice from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., with both sessions delivering the same material. Attendees may choose either time. Topics are as follows: June 29 Creating Safety Plans, July 6 Problem Patterns, July 13 Deconstructing Constructs, July 20 Substance Use and Shame, July 27 Emotional Intelligence, Aug. 3 Self Esteem through Accountability, Aug. 10 Assertiveness, Aug. 17 Effective Communication, Aug. 24 Healthy Relationships, Aug. 31 Empathy and Acceptance.

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is a recovery community organization for people affected by addiction. We offer recovery support, access to resources, and a fulfilling connection to a sober community from Ninilchik to Nanwalek. Look for us at upcoming events later this summer, including Concert on the Lawn and Salmonfest. Also, our Fourth Annual Run for Recovery 5K will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29. More details will be coming soon. You can visit us at 111 West Pioneer Ave., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or other times by appointment. For more information call 907-435-0504.

Kachemak Bay Campus is offering a two-session grant-writing workshop with a one-on-one follow-through with Hannah Gustafson of Elemental Consulting. This small class has only 6 spots available. If you have staff (or friends or colleagues) you think might benefit, please let them know. Workshop dates: Monday and Wednesday, July 20 & 22, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., cost is $100. To register or for more information, visit kpc.alaska.edu/communitycourses or call 907-235-7743.

Registration is open for fall classes. Stop by campus or call 907-235-7743 for an appointment with our helpful advisors to find out what is right for you. To see classes offered through KBC, visit http://bit.ly/4xQP7Vx

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge

The Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge visitor center is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays. During the summer, we will be open on federal holidays. Join us for free summer daily programs.

Hospice of Homer

Support Groups — Widow/Widowers Group every Tuesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Grief and Loss Support Group every Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Caregiver Support Group, every second and fourth Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m. All support groups meet in the Hospice of Homer sunroom.

Homer Senior Citizens

Silver Lining Café — If you are in the Homer area, come have lunch! Dine-in lunch includes soup, salad, entrée, dessert and beverage with table service. Take-out includes salad & entrée; soup for an additional $3 is available. Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. service. Stay and socialize until 2 p.m. Please make reservations for take-out at least one day in advance by calling 907-235-4555. Seniors aged 60+, $7 suggested donation. $15 for guests aged 59-12 (must be accompanied by a senior). $5 children under 12. No HSC membership is required to attend.

Come Play Games & Cards — Bring your friends and games and come use our Activity Room on the first, second and third Thursday of each month, noon to 4 p.m. No membership or cost required.

Community Exercise Classes for Seniors — “Strong Seniors” with Evelyn: Combination of slow-motion weightlifting and stretching class, Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants must have a physician authorization form turned in before starting the class. Forms are available in the HSC administration office at 3935 Svedlund. Cost is $5 per class for HSC members and $7 for non-members.

Become a Member of Homer Senior Citizens, Inc. — There are several levels of membership to choose from. As a member, you will receive discounts on exercise classes, receive our monthly members’ newsletter so you can see what’s been happening and what’s coming up for members to participate in, and more.

Volunteers are always welcome at HSC. Stop in for an application in the main office at 3935 Svedlund. Contact 907-235-7655 for more information on any program listed above.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10221 holds burger night from 5-7 p.m. every Friday. Tuesday night tacos is 5-7 p.m. The VFW is open to the public; you do not need to be a member to attend. Dine in or take out. Call 235-5582 to order ahead. The VFW is located at 72551 Milo Fritz Ave. in Anchor Point.

The Homer Community Food Pantry is seeking food donations in their Spring Food Drive. Weekly numbers are continuing to go up. We have had a 22% increase in clients since this time last year and more are signing up weekly. While our numbers have gone from 165 to 180+ families, our donations are waaaay down! Our funds are at a bare bones amount as prices continue to soar. Items Needed: canned fruits; proteins, tuna, chicken, fish, beef, spam; peanut butter, pasta sauce; hearty soups, ravioli, chili, baked beans. Anything shelf stable will be appreciated! Together we can refill the cupboard! Bare Shelves, Big Hearts, We Need You! Donations: 907-435-1616

The annual sandhill crane nesting cycle has begun! Sandhill Crane “fuzzball” season begins when the first eggs hatch, starting late May and into June, as the later nesting pairs’ eggs hatch. The new colts are at their cutest for their first two weeks. Colts grow rapidly, so check in frequently. Within 60 to 70 days, they will be as tall as their parents and flying. Please keep your dogs on leash and cats inside during this early and vulnerable time for crane colts and other baby wildlife. Kachemak Crane Watch wants information about your nesting pair and their newly hatched colts. This important data helps us count the total number of colts in the area and track nesting success. We cannot do this without your observations. Email reports to Kachemak Crane Watch at reports@cranewatch.org or call 907-235-6262. Include date of hatching, time, location, number of colts, mortalities, and your contact information so we can call for details. For more information contact: Nina Faust at 907-235-6262.

Northern Light Al-Anon Family Group meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays at The Living Room, Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection, 111 W. Pioneer Ave. (across the street from The Porcupine Theater).

Anchor Point Group of Alcoholics Anonymous continues to meet in person at the Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce at 34175 Sterling Highway (north of Chapman School) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. These are open meetings, and alcoholics and non-alcoholics are all welcome. For more information, call 907-223-9814.

The Homer Unity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 6:30 p.m. downstairs at Homer United Methodist Church, 770 East End Road. All meetings are open to anyone wanting to learn more about recovery from alcoholism. More information and online links to meetings can be found at www.aahomer.org.

The Homer End of The Road Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every day at noon and every evening at 8 p.m. at 126 W. Pioneer Ave., Suite 1. For more information, contact 907-283-5722.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDa) meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 6:30 p.m. Sundays in the Hillas Building, 126 W. Pioneer Ave., Suite 1 (next to the Homer Theatre). The contact number is 907-756-3104.

Step into Freedom is a narcotics anonymous group that will be held at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Glacierview Baptist Church “Big House” next to the main church. This group is for both women and men, and is open to non-addicts who would like to sit in on the meetings. For questions, call Jaclyn at 907-756-3530.

The Homer Area Caregiver Support Group meets in the activity room at the Homer Senior Center from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. For questions, please call Pam Hooker at 907-299-7198 or Louise Rempel at 907-399-1262. Remember: You are not alone.