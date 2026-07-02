Homer Pet of the Week: Sgt. Pepper and Mr. Kite

Sgt. Pepper and Mr. Kite are a bonded pair and know how to get by with a little help from friends. (Photo courtesy Homer Animal Shelter)

Sgt. Pepper and Mr. Kite are a pair of bonded males, aged 10 and 11 years old.

These handsome seniors are gentle, smart, super affectionate, and ready to find their furever home. They get along with other cats, love to relax but also explore. Sgt. Pepper and Mr. Kite are a bonded pair and know how to get by with a little help from friends. So please contact us if you are interested in this tender hearted pair.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.