Published July 2, 2026

Lynn Karen Story lived a life defined by adventure, devotion, resilience, and love.

As a young child, Lynn’s parents, Arthur and Olive Kolar, made a bold decision that would shape the rest of her life. Seeking something more than post-war life in Detroit, they packed a camper trailer and a small pickup truck and headed north to Alaska. The journey up the newly built Alaska Highway was an adventure in itself, and in 1947 they settled in Anchorage, where Lynn spent her earliest years exploring what was then the wilderness beyond Fireweed Avenue.

Not long afterward, the family moved south. A brief stop in Kenai eventually led them to Homer, where the Kolar family had established roots on the East End Road bench. There, Lynn and her sister Jill enjoyed a childhood filled with horses, mules, open land, and the freedom that came with growing up in rural Alaska. Her parents built a successful grocery business, and Lynn worked alongside them through her school years.

A gifted student, Lynn graduated from high school at sixteen and left Alaska to attend college in Oregon. During her college years, she experienced a moment that would stay with her forever. On the evening of March 27, 1964, while living on the Oregon coast with several friends, the young women noticed the tide had retreated farther than they had ever seen. As her friends talked about walking out across the exposed beach, Lynn felt uneasy and urged them not to go. Unbeknownst to them, the Great Alaska Earthquake had struck earlier that day. Soon afterward, the waters rushed back with tremendous force. Her instincts that night may very well have saved lives.

After college, Lynn returned to Alaska and settled in Anchorage. It was there that she met a young Air Force serviceman from Florida named Norm Story. They met while out dancing, and it was love at first sight. Eleven months later they were married in Homer. Their wedding took place at the Homer Methodist Church, with a reception at the Homestead Restaurant. More than fifty-seven years later, both landmarks still stand as fitting symbols of the enduring strength of their marriage and the deep love they shared.

In 1971, Lynn and Norm made Homer their permanent home. Together they built a life centered on family, hard work, and adventure. They welcomed two sons, Garrett Story and Chris Story, and created a home where family was always the priority.

Lynn and Norm were true partners in every sense of the word. Whether building their construction business, hunting in the Alaska wilderness, fishing for halibut and salmon, or traveling the country after retirement, they did it side by side. She loved the outdoors and never let a little rain, wind, or rough weather dampen her enthusiasm. While others were ready to head for shore, Lynn was often the one smiling and hoping for one more fish—or ten more.

After retiring, Lynn and Norm spent years traveling together with their beloved Labrador retrievers. Norm drove while Lynn navigated, atlas spread across her lap. Long before GPS became commonplace, she kept them on course as they explored the country together, creating memories that would last a lifetime.

More than anything, Lynn loved her family. Holidays were important, but she never needed a special occasion to gather the people she loved. A family dinner on an ordinary Thursday night was reason enough. She created a home where everyone felt welcome, where laughter was abundant, and where generations came together around the table.

When Lynn was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, she faced the challenge with the same grace and determination that marked her entire life. She never asked, “Why me?” Instead, she focused on living, loving, and making the most of every day. Her optimism carried her through difficult treatments and gave her family nearly two additional years of precious memories—two more Christmas mornings, two more Mother’s Day, an 80th birthday bash to remember at the Homestead and countless moments that will forever be treasured.

Even during extended hospital stays, Lynn continued to smile, encourage others, and remind everyone around her how to live with courage and gratitude.

Lynn leaves behind a large and loving family who will carry her memory forward every day: her devoted husband of fifty-seven years, Norm Story; her son Garrett Story and his wife Carrie, and their sons Alex, Christopher, and John; her son Chris Story and his wife Tiffanie, and their daughters Ashley Story and Zoe Story; and her great grandchildren Austin Gregoire, Nevaeh Gregoire, Kai Gregoire, William Story and Henry Quillen; her sister Jill Blackwell and her husband Don Blackwell; along with many extended family members and dear friends whose lives were enriched by her presence.

Lynn’s greatest legacy is the generations she helped shape through her love, kindness, strength, and unwavering devotion to family.

The measure of a life is often found in the people left behind. Lynn leaves four generations of family who are better because she was here. Her absence leaves a heart-shaped space that can never truly be filled, but her influence remains in every family gathering, every shared story, every laugh around the table, and every act of love passed from one generation to the next.

In her final hours, Lynn was surrounded by the love of her family, who gathered to say goodbye and send her peacefully from this home to the next.

Thank you, Lynn, for making our lives richer, fuller, and more meaningful.